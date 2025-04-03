Nokia Recognized As A Visionary In 2025 Gartnerò Magic Quadrant™ For Data Center Switching

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia recognized as a Visionary in 2025 GartnerÒ Magic QuadrantTM for Data Center Switching



Nokia solution recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in new research published by Gartner Nokia data center switching solutions are designed to deliver the superior reliability, ease-of-use and adaptability required for modern data center operations

3 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching. Based on specific criteria established by the research organization, Nokia is cited for overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

At a time when data centers must power new innovations such as AI in addition to their existing application workloads, these modern environments require reliability, ease of operation and energy efficiency.

The Nokia data center switching portfolio includes the 7220 and 7250 IXR data switching platforms, Service Router (SR) Linux network operating system, and the Event-Driven Automation (EDA) management platform. Nokia also provides support for Community SONiC-based data center switching solutions. With a quality-first design that focuses on reliability and ease-of-use, the Nokia portfolio enables seamless connectivity and high performance to support business-critical data center workloads and applications including AI. Automation enables Nokia customers to make network operations simple and predictable, and adaptability ensures easy introduction into existing customer ecosystems, environments and processes. As well, the portfolio provides support for higher interface speeds that now push to 400 GbE, 800 GbE and beyond.

In parallel, Nokia has a 4.7/5 star rating on Gartner Peer Insight sTM in data center switching based on 15 overall reviews as of 2nd April, 2025. Based on customer experience and product capabilities, the review platform aggregates user feedback.“They provide great solutions addressing some of the key issues such as Networking for AI workloads, Data Center Gateway and Interconnect,” noted a director of IT Services in response to what they like most about the product. Another reviewer on Gartner Peer Insights, a Senior Network Engineer, referenced the Nokia solution's“...model driven CLI automation support and stability of the underlying OS” and commented :“Excellent software features available compared to other vendors using similar merchant silicon.”

“The data center market is hot right now, and it can be hard to separate hype from facts, theory from practice. We believe independent assessments such as the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching help. Nokia is one of a few suppliers with a compelling vision of where data center networking ought to go. And we aren't alone in thinking this. Microsoft , Nscale , Kyndryl , Lenovo and more agree. If you need reliability and automated operations, Nokia simply has to be considered,” said Michael Bushong, Vice President of Data Center, Nokia.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Nokia's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at

