Begods Joins The Binary Holdings Ecosystem, Becoming The First Web3 Game To Be Distributed To 169 Million Telco Users.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BeGods becomes the first Web3 game to leverage The Binary Holdings Web3 distribution infrastructure, unlocking direct access to over 169 million telecom users.

- Siddharth Sahi, CBO at TBHDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BeGods has become the first Web3 game to leverage The Binary Holdings (TBH) Web3 distribution infrastructure, unlocking direct access to over 169 million telecom users across Indonesia and the Philippines. By integrating into OneWave, TBH's dApp playstore, BeGods will seamlessly reach a massive audience through the loyalty programs of some of the region's largest telcos. This marks a new era for Web3 gaming, where blockchain-powered games can now be placed directly into the pockets of millions-without users even realizing they're engaging with Web3 technology.Living within the BNRY Games section of TBH's loyalty point program, BeGods is set to unlock a new era of Web3 gaming distribution, enabling games to reach massive audiences without traditional blockchain barriers. For millions of users, this will be their first interaction with a Web3 game-without even realizing it.A New Audience, A New Life for Web3 Gaming:BeGods introduces a phygital gaming universe where mythology meets immersive gameplay. Drawing inspiration from 18+ mythologies and 999 gods, the game offers a multi-layered experience, combining mobile mini-games for quick and engaging play, strategic board games that deepen the experience. With its integration into BNRY Game Labs, through The Binary Holdings, BeGods will reach millions of new players, redefining how Web3 games engage with mainstream audiences.Play, Earn, Redeem: Web3 Gaming Meets Telecom Rewards:Users playing BeGods through the BNRY Games platform will earn $BNRY loyalty points, which can be redeemed for mobile data packs, call time, and in-app ecosystem products-blurring the lines between gaming and real-world value.“This partnership is a game-changer,” said Siddharth Sahi, CBO of TBH.“We're helping BeGods lead the way for Web3 games to tap into telecom audiences, driving engagement while providing real-world value to users.”A New Standard for Web3 Game Distribution:The BNRY x BeGods collaboration is more than just a partnership-it's a new distribution model for game developers and studios. By leveraging TBH's Web3 Distribution infrastructure, games can now:🔹 Instantly reach millions of engaged users🔹 Utilize real-time data for optimization and growth🔹 Build sustainable revenue models through tokenized incentivesBy combining rich gaming experiences with a scalable Web3 distribution infrastructure, TBH and BeGods are setting new industry standards for digital entertainment, game adoption, and user engagement.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a leading Web3 distribution infrastructure provider that connects decentralized applications with millions of users across emerging markets. With a user base exceeding 169 million, TBH drives mass Web3 adoption by providing scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions, all powered by its native $BNRY token.About BeGodsBeGods (Battle of Gods) is a blockchain-powered Mythoverse where players rescue forgotten gods, uncover ancient lore, and battle legendary creatures. Equip relics, trade artifacts, and brew magical potions to enhance your strategy. Compete using magic and skill to become the Chosen One in this immersive mythology-driven adventure.

