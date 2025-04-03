Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 17.46% To Reach US$60.911 Billion By 2030

The artificial intelligence (AI) processor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.46% from US$27.238 billion in 2025 to US$60.911 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the artificial intelligence (AI) processor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.46% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$60.911 billion by 2030.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for AI-powered devices and applications in various industries, such as healthcare, automotive , and finance .One of the key drivers of the AI Processor Market is the rising adoption of AI technology in various industries. With the increasing need for automation and efficiency, companies are turning to AI-powered solutions to streamline their processes and improve their bottom line. This has led to a surge in demand for AI processors, which are essential for running AI algorithms and applications. Additionally, the development of advanced AI processors, such as neuromorphic and quantum processors, has further fueled the market growth.Another factor contributing to the growth of the AI Processor Market is the increasing investments in AI research and development. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in AI technology, leading to the development of more advanced and efficient processors. This has also resulted in collaborations between AI processor manufacturers and technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft, to create innovative solutions for various industries.The AI Processor Market has shown resilience and continued to grow. The market has adapted to the new normal by leveraging technologies like remote working and virtual events to continue operations and reach customers. Moreover, the demand for AI-powered solutions has only increased during the pandemic, as companies look for ways to automate and optimize their processes.In conclusion, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technology and investments in research and development. Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) processor market that have been covered are Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MediaTek Inc., SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., IBM, among others.The market analytics report segments the artificial intelligence (AI) processor market as follows:.By Processor TypeoGPUoASICoFPGAoOthers.By TechnologyoSystem-on-ChipoMulti-Chip ModuleoSystem-in-PackageoOthers.By Processing TypeoCloudoEdge.By Industry VerticaloBFSIoIT and TelecomoHealthcareoRetailoMedia and EntertainmentoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Apple Inc..Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd..MediaTek Inc..SAMSUNG.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc..Intel Corporation.NVIDIA Corporation.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.IBM.LG Electronics.Alphabet (Google).Cerebras Systems Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

