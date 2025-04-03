Commercial Fitness Equipment Market Estimated To Reach US$13.143 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.07%

The commercial fitness equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from US$8.917 billion in 2025 to US$13.143 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the commercial fitness equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$13.143 billion by 2030.The global commercial fitness equipment market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.The report highlights the key factors driving the growth of the global commercial fitness equipment market, including the increasing awareness about the importance of physical fitness, rising disposable incomes, and the growing trend of corporate wellness programs. Additionally, the rise of boutique fitness studios and the popularity of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) have also contributed to the demand for commercial fitness equipment.The report suggests that the market has shown resilience and adaptability, with many fitness facilities investing in online and virtual fitness solutions to cater to the needs of their customers. This has also led to a surge in demand for home fitness equipment , further driving the growth of the global commercial fitness equipment market.Despite the challenges, the report predicts that the market will continue to grow, especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. The increasing focus on health and wellness, along with the growing popularity of fitness activities, is expected to drive the demand for commercial fitness equipment in these regions.The global commercial fitness equipment market is highly competitive, with key players such as Technogym, Life Fitness, and Precor dominating the market. However, the report also highlights the emergence of new players and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality , as key trends in the market.As the world continues to navigate through the pandemic, the global commercial fitness equipment market remains a bright spot, offering opportunities for growth and innovation. With the increasing focus on health and wellness, the demand for commercial fitness equipment is expected to continue to rise, making it a lucrative market for businesses to invest in.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the commercial fitness equipment market that have been covered are ICON Health & Fitness, KPS Capital Partners LP, Johnson Health Tech Co., Technogym S.p.A, Amer Sports, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness, LLC, among others.The market analytics report segments the commercial fitness equipment market as follows:.By Equipment TypeoCardio EquipmentoStrength Training EquipmentoBodyweight Training EquipmentoGymnastics Training EquipmentoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoIsraeloUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoThailandoTaiwanoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.ICON Health & Fitness.KPS Capital Partners LP.Johnson Health Tech Co..Technogym S.p.A.Amer Sports.Nautilus, Inc..Core Health and Fitness, LLC.TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc..Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd..Torque Fitness, LLCReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Wearable Devices Market:.Weight Management Market:.Health and Fitness Services Market:.Global Corporate Wellness Market:.Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 