Javier Palomarez Applauds Sen. John Cornyn For Being Recognized As The Most Effective Republican Senator

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) for being recognized by the Center for Effective Lawmaking as the most effective Republican member of the U.S. Senate during the 118th Congress. Senator Cornyn's track record of bipartisan collaboration and his steadfast commitment to producing real results have made a tangible difference for Texans and communities across the country.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“We commend Senator John Cornyn for being named the most effective Republican Senator in the 118th Congress. His leadership reflects a genuine commitment to advancing thoughtful, pragmatic policy that improves lives and strengthens the American economy. Through strategic negotiations and an ability to find common ground, Senator Cornyn has been instrumental in crafting and passing legislation that addresses the real needs of the American people.I know John Cornyn to be a man of deep resolve and courage that reaches across the aisle when necessary in order to ensure our elected officials are focused on the betterment of the American people. His effectiveness stems not from grandstanding but from consistent, focused work–often behind the scenes–to deliver meaningful results. Senator Cornyn exemplifies what it means to serve with purpose and principle. The USHBC values our ongoing partnership with Senator Cornyn and looks forward to working with him to champion policies that support small businesses and empower working families across the nation.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

