Adcellerant Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Setting A New Standard For Data Security

DENVER, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant has successfully passed its SOC2 2 Type 2 audit, reaffirming its commitment to security, compliance, and data protection. Conducted by independent auditing firm Render , this achievement validates the company's robust security controls and dedication to safeguarding its customers' data.

AdCellerant strengthens security and compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 certification, reinforcing data protection and trust. Following its ISO 27001 certification in 2024, this milestone underscores a commitment to safeguarding customer information.

"Security is at the core of everything we do," said Jonathan Hemnes, EVP of Engineering at AdCellerant. "Passing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit underscores our proactive approach to safeguarding customer data, maintaining compliance, and continuously enhancing our security infrastructure. This report gives our partners greater confidence in our ability to mitigate risks and securely manage their information."

Strengthening Security: AdCellerant Expands Data Protection Efforts

This achievement builds on AdCellerant's ISO 27001 certification , earned in 2024, further solidifying its commitment to global security best practices. AdCellerant remains committed to investing in best-in-class security frameworks and technology to protect customer data, ensuring its partners and customers can operate with trust and confidence. To enhance transparency, AdCellerant is launching a Trust Page on its website where partners and clients can request access to the SOC 2 report.

"Our commitment to security isn't just a milestone-an ongoing promise to our partners and advertisers. By continuously investing in and prioritizing top-tier security measures, we're proving to our customers that doing the right thing is non-negotiable," said Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "This dedication empowers them to operate confidently, knowing they can do right by their advertisers while maintaining trust and integrity in every interaction."

To learn more about the SOC 2 evaluation, download the report here .

About SOC 2 Type 2

SOC 2 Type 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants , evaluates an organization's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. Unlike a Type 1 audit, which assesses controls at a single point in time, a Type 2 audit examines how effectively these controls operate over a set period, typically three to 12 months. This extended evaluation ensures that an organization consistently follows strong data protection practices.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, gifted education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui , AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, within a single platform.

