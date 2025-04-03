Dramatists Play Service Announces Publication Of Alex Edelman's Just For Us

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After premiering Off-Broadway to critical acclaim, Just for Us enjoyed multiple extended runs before transferring triumphantly to Broadway. Edelman's performance was captured in an HBO Original comedy special, which aired on Max in April 2024 and subsequently earned him a 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In recognition of his singular live stage achievement, Edelman was also honored with a Special Tony Award in 2024.

Renowned journalist and novelist Taffy Brodesser-Akner contributes an insightful foreword to the publication, contextualizing Edelman's work within the broader cultural conversation and highlighting the play's unique blend of humor, identity, and social commentary.

"When I saw Just for Us, I had no idea what to expect, and I was blown away by the story, and Edelman's storytelling," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "It is a bold and daring event he depicts, finding humor and power in some very unexpected places. Having the show with DPS allows more people to find and enjoy the unique contemporary voice of Just for Us."

Critics have lauded Just for Us for its seamless blend of humor and incisive social commentary. The New York Times hails it as "deeply moving and wildly funny," while The Guardian recognizes it as one of the "must-see solo performances" of the decade.

"Alex Edelman's Just for Us is a masterclass in solo storytelling-sharp, timely, and deeply personal," continues Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer of BLG. "To echo Ted, we're thrilled to bring this remarkable work to a wider audience through DPS."

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most celebrated works in American theatre and beyond. The DPS catalog features playwrights such as Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, and Tennessee Williams. Other acclaimed solo works in the DPS catalog include Latin History for Morons by John Leguizamo, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, I Am My Own Wife by Doug Wright, and Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain.

For more information or to purchase Just for Us, visit: dramatists .

