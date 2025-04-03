Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Glad Hand Lock For Trucking Industry (CHK-2203)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm employed as a professional truck driver and am very familiar with the security vulnerabilities of double and triple trailers," said an inventor, from Depere, Wisc., "so I invented the SECURE SET. My design would better protect these large commercial vehicles from vandals and thieves."

The patent-pending invention provides improved security for double and triple trailer sets in the trucking industry. In doing so, it ensures the dummy glad hands are solidly locked into position. As a result, it helps prevent a vandal or thief from dislodging the glad hands used on double and triple trailers. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a tamperproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for security-conscious truck drivers and trucking companies.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-2203, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

