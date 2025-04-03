Vori Health Cuts Care Delays, Boosts Treatment Confidence In 92% Of Musculoskeletal Patients

Vori Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vori Health)

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new JMIR Formative Research study highlights the innovative patient care model pioneered by Vori Health, where musculoskeletal patients are evaluated simultaneously by both a specialty non-operative physician and physical therapist (PT) in a single telehealth visit. This first-of-its-kind nationwide "MD+PT" approach eliminates weeks of waiting between appointments while offering comprehensive medical diagnosis and treatment capabilities unavailable in physical therapy-only solutions. The study examined patient experiences with this unique integrated model, revealing significant advantages that transform the traditional musculoskeletal care journey.

"Musculoskeletal care has traditionally been fragmented, with patients caught in a maze of multiple clinicians who rarely communicate directly with each other," said Dr. Mary I. O'Connor, Vori Health's Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Our integrated approach allows patients to start their recovery journey immediately with a unified treatment plan created by non-operative experts working together in real time from day one."

The research surveyed 192 patients with various conditions including spine, knee, shoulder, and hip issues. Results showed patients felt the integrated model improved the patient experience, with 93% reporting time savings and 91% experiencing faster treatment initiation compared to traditional care paths. Most significantly, 92% of patients reported increased confidence in understanding their condition and treatment plan-a critical factor in promoting health literacy that strongly correlates with better outcomes.

"This study validates what we've seen in practice-when patients truly understand their condition and treatment approach, we see improved adherence and faster recoveries," added Dr. O'Connor. "By eliminating the conflicting advice that often occurs when patients see clinicians separately, we create clarity that empowers patients to actively participate in their care."

Vori Health offers the only nationwide physician-led solution for musculoskeletal conditions-providing comprehensive care for disorders affecting 1 in 2 American adults. By integrating physicians from day one, the model prevents unnecessary tests and surgeries , improving outcomes while dramatically reducing costs for patients, employers, and insurers.

Founded by leading surgeons from Yale and Mayo Clinic, Vori Health is revolutionizing musculoskeletal care as the first nationwide physician-led practice delivering integrated virtual and in-person care. The company's comprehensive approach combines board-certified physicians, physical therapists, registered dietitians, and health coaches who work collaboratively to eliminate unnecessary care while delivering superior clinical outcomes and validated cost savings for employers and health plans. Learn more at .

