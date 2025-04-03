El Honorable Sr. Valdez Premieres On Revolver Podcasts

Dark Secrets and Deceptions Take Center Stage in New Audio Drama

DALLAS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the premier platform for multicultural audio storytelling, proudly announces the debut of El Honorable Sr. Valdez, a gripping Spanish-language audionovela produced in partnership with Santa Rita / Cross Border Media. The new series is now streaming on Spotify and other major platforms.

Set in an unnamed city where appearances are everything, El Honorable Sr. Valdez follows the dual life of Humberto Valdez-a cunning businessman, strict father, and manipulative husband. While society sees him as a pillar of virtue, Humberto's dark secrets reveal a man whose public persona hides corruption, deceit, and infidelity. He's married to the beautiful and patient Sara and is father to Rosalba and Jesús. But behind closed doors, he carries on a relationship with a much younger woman and engages in illicit dealings that threaten to unravel his carefully curated life.

"This is not your typical drama," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "El Honorable Sr. Valdez is classic storytelling reinvented for the modern listener-passion, betrayal, family tensions-all delivered through immersive sound and world-class narration. It's addictive and incredibly well produced."

From the creative team behind acclaimed Santa Rita productions, this original series invites listeners into a world where power corrupts, love is complicated, and the truth is always just out of reach.

Tune in now to El Honorable Sr. Valdez on Spotify and all major podcast platforms. Download or listen by visiting El Honorable Sr. Valdez or your favorite platform including Apple Podcasts,

Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is a leading audio-on-demand content creator and distributor. focusing on the U.S. Hispanic community with more than 80 podcast programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, radio novellas, branded content and live events, all distributed across Apple Podcasts,

Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED