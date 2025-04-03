Trueblue's Peoplescout Receives Recognition As A Leader In Nelsonhall's Global 2025 NEAT Vendor Evaluation For RPO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "PeopleScout's positioning as a Leader in the 2025 RPO NEAT reflects its commitment to helping clients achieve their immediate and long-term workforce goals through sustainable talent programs that combine market intelligence, creativity and technology," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Analyst at NelsonHall. "Its modular AmplifiersTM offerings and tech advisory services enable PeopleScout to meet its clients where they are on their outsourcing journey and optimize existing infrastructure investments."

"Earning this recognition for the seventh consecutive time underscores PeopleScout's dedication to delivering talent solutions that drive real business impact," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "With an approach that is rooted in data insights, innovative technology, and decades of expertise, the team helps clients across the world navigate the changing world of work with confidence. At TrueBlue, our mission is to connect people and work, and across all our brands we are committed to being the partner that organizations trust to meet their evolving talent needs."

Why PeopleScout Stands Apart

NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT evaluation highlighted several strengths that set PeopleScout apart:



AI-Powered Talent Technology – PeopleScout's proprietary Affinix® platform reimagines hiring with AI-driven recruitment, predictive analytics, and machine learning, ensuring adaptability, scalability, and transparency in hiring decisions.

Business Transformation Strategy – PeopleScout anticipates market shifts, leveraging data-driven insights to design future-ready workforce solutions, including AmplifiersTM and AccelerateTM to optimize hiring in any economic climate.

Breadth of RPO & Talent Solutions – From full-cycle RPO to on-demand hiring solutions, PeopleScout delivers end-to-end workforce strategies that fuel long-term business success.

Deep Talent Advisory Expertise – PeopleScout brings an unparalleled level of insight and innovation to employer branding, recruitment marketing, candidate assessments, and workforce strategy development. Future-Proof Workforce Strategy – With recession-resistant expansion strategies and a client-first approach, PeopleScout delivers measurable workforce transformation that ensures organizations stay ahead of disruption.

"PeopleScout's recognition as a Leader across all categories in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO is a testament to the meaningful impact we drive for our clients," said Rick Betori, PeopleScout President. "This recognition reinforces our approach of going beyond traditional recruitment to serve as a trusted advisor who helps businesses reimagine workforce strategy, unlock growth, and build resilience in a rapidly changing world."

Driving Business Impact Through Workforce Transformation

As businesses navigate talent shortages, evolving workforce expectations, and economic uncertainty, PeopleScout is redefining what's possible in RPO and workforce solutions. From high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, organizations turn to PeopleScout to build smarter, more sustainable talent strategies that fuel long-term success.

Explore the full NelsonHall 2025 PeopleScout NEAT report to learn more about why PeopleScout continues to set the standard for RPO excellence.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI ) company, is a global talent solutions leader that provides unmatched scalability to meet the hiring needs of organizations of all sizes. It connects clients with top talent through Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Total Workforce Solutions, and talent and technology advisory services. PeopleScout is helping talent leaders harness the power of data, drive decisions, and exceed expectations through tech-charged solutions founded on machine learning and AI. PeopleScout's legacy of service and partnership has led to consistent recognition as a leader by industry analysts. For more information, visit .

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI ) is transforming the way organizations connect with talent in an ever-changing world of work. As The People Company®, we put people first – connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities while delivering smart, scalable workforce solutions for enterprises across industries and worldwide. Powered by innovative technology and decades of expertise, our brands – PeopleReady, PeopleScout, Staff Management | SMX, Centerline, SIMOS, and Healthcare Staffing Professionals – offer flexible staffing, workforce management, and recruitment solutions that propel businesses and careers. Discover how we're shaping the future of work at .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

