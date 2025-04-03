Magaya Empowers Customs Brokers And Importers To Stay Compliant As Trade Regulations And Tariffs Evolve

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This week, President Trump announced a new baseline tariff applied to all countries, in addition to higher rates targeting several countries and products from specific industries. The de minimis exemption, which previously enabled simplified filings and duty exemptions for shipments under $800 in value, has also been eliminated for China and Hong Kong, a move estimated to impact several million shipments daily.

"The rapid pace of regulatory change has created real pressure for customs brokers and importers," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "However, with the right technology in place, those same challenges become opportunities to operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently. At Magaya, we're giving our customers the tools they need to remain compliant and get ahead of the curve."

Magaya Customs Compliance includes features designed to help users manage risk, adapt to regulatory changes, and maintain compliance. Key capabilities related to recent tariff and regulatory changes include:



Proactive regulatory updates: Keeps users current with the latest tariffs and regulations, applied automatically in Magaya Customs Compliance.

Built-in validation to help prevent errors: The system alerts users when a filing contains errors to ensure compliance.

One-Click Conversion of Air AMS into In-Bond filing: Converts thousands of house bills into multiple In-Bond filings instantly, saving time, reducing manual work, and preventing elevated storage fees.

Automated Conversion of Entry Type 86 into Formal or Informal Entry: Converts thousands of house bills into multiple formal or informal entries automatically, particularly useful for shipments that no longer qualify for de minimis exemptions.

Bulk Application of Section 301 & 232 Tariffs: Automatically applies Section 301 and 232 tariffs, including exclusions. It analyzes key factors like country of origin, arrival dates, General HTS codes, and USMCA qualifications and eliminates the need for operators to manually apply tariffs to each line item. This saves time and ensures accuracy, reducing the risk of compliance errors. Automated HTS Ordering: Streamlines HTS code sequencing in filings per CBP regulations. This feature saves time by automating the sorting of HTS codes in line items with multiple duties or exclusions, reducing manual work and minimizing filing errors.

"Change is nothing new in this industry, but the pace we're seeing today is remarkable. For brokers and importers, that means more complexity and higher stakes. Our goal at Magaya is to simplify compliance with technology that not only keeps up, but turns disruption into a competitive advantage," added Nemmers.

