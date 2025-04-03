The Chill Brothers Honored With Prestigious Circle Of Excellence Award

Lennox Industries Awards The Chill Brothers in recognition of Outstanding Service and Innovation in the HVAC Industry

- Brennan Mulcahy, CEO HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in Texas, are proud to announce that they have been awarded the esteemed Circle of Excellence Award. This award recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, exceptional customer service, and community engagement.The Circle of Excellence Award is presented to organizations that exemplify the highest standards of quality and integrity in their industry. The Chill Brothers have consistently demonstrated these values through their dedication to providing top-tier HVAC solutions and their active involvement in community initiatives.“Chill Brothers set their eyes on the Circle of Excellence award in 2022,” said Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager.“They gathered their team together and set a BIG goal, to become one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America. From winning the Lennox Houston training award, participating in the Feel the Love program and providing excellent customer service they were able to achieve that goal in 2024.”Over the past year, The Chill Brothers have achieved significant milestones, including:. Expansion into New Markets: The company successfully entered the Austin market, broadening their service reach across Texas.. Community Engagement: Participating in the Lennox Feel the Love Program for the third consecutive year, The Chill Brothers provided free HVAC systems to valued community members in need.. Industry Recognition: The company was honored with the Lennox Centurion Award for the third year in a row, acknowledging their excellence in HVAC services."Receiving the Circle of Excellence Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers. "We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."The Chill Brothers' dedication to excellence has not only earned them industry accolades but also the trust and loyalty of their customers. This award reinforces their position as a leader in the HVAC industry and underscores their commitment to continuous improvement and community involvement.ABOUT LENNOXA worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-winning air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products, providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and has been a recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and Sales Excellence Award for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 industry years.

