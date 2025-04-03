Public Consulting Group, LLC To Help Virginia Agencies Streamline And Improve Licensing And Permitting Process

Public Consulting Group, LLC was awarded a statewide contract to implement Evoke solutions for licensing and permitting agencies.



BOSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Governor Glenn Youngkin's issuance of Executive Order 39 , agencies within the Commonwealth of Virginia are to streamline their permit, license, certification, and registration, application processes. To help reduce time, eliminate complexities, and improve Virginians' online experience, agencies can easily implement the Evoke platform via Public Consulting Group 's (PCG) Licensing System contract.

Evoke is a SaaS platform leveraging the latest cloud-native, low-code technologies ideal for regulatory agencies who need to expand online services to constituents, eliminate manual regulatory processes, improve transparency, communications, and services to their citizens in today's reality where everything is connected, in the cloud, and mobile-ready. By leveraging PCG's statewide Virginia IT Agency (VITA) contract , Commonwealth departments, bureaus, boards, and commissions can acquire Evoke software and implementation services to quickly deploy solutions.

"We are excited to lead the implementation of the Evoke platform through our VITA Licensing System contract," said Brett Stovall, PCG's Technology Consulting Director and leader of the System Implementation Service Line. "By delivering impactful modernization initiatives, we aim to enhance licensing and permitting processes while fostering strong partnerships with agencies across the Commonwealth."

Sylvia Mitchem, PCG's Technology Consulting Director overseeing engagements in Virginia, added, "This partnership ensures agencies benefit from the capabilities of the Evoke platform, aligning modernization efforts with the Governor's Executive Order to reform licensure and permitting processes effectively."

Unlike other systems offered in the market, Evoke's unlimited configurability empowers digital transformation, workflow automation, and more. Evoke was built solely for the needs of professional regulatory agencies to optimize occupational licensure , credentialing, permitting, certification, records management , public safety inspection, and compliance processes.

Agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia interested in exploring how Evoke can help them are encouraged to contact Gwyn Jackson, Vice President of Integrated Solution, at (916)308-7064 or via email at [email protected]

To learn more about Evoke, visit

About Public Consulting Group, LLC.

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers a full spectrum of quality Information Technology (IT) services to help state and local government agencies at every stage of the IT life cycle. Through its specialized technology services, PCG finds cost-effective ways to help agency partners deliver successful IT systems that enhance the lives of the user base. Learn more at and follow us on Linkedin .

About System Automation

System Automation is the leading regulatory management provider to state regulatory agencies, partners, and approved resellers nationwide. Evoke, the company's SaaS low-code application platform (LCAP), empowers agencies to quickly and easily launch fail-safe enterprise regulatory systems tailored to their unique business processes. With 30 years of expertise and leadership in supporting licensure, inspections, and regulatory management, System Automation focuses on efficiency, transparency, and user experience to empower agencies to effectively achieve their regulatory goals.

Learn more at and follow System Automation on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Alyssa Brown, Corporate Director, Communications and Public Relations

[email protected]

617-488-9084

SOURCE Public Consulting Group

