Healthtrackrx Strengthens Public Health Response To Measles Outbreaks, Identifies Over 10% Of Reported Cases Nationwide In First Week Of Testing

DENTON, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading infectious disease laboratory, has identified 11% of all reported measles cases nationwide within the first week of launching its commercial test. By leveraging its rapid diagnostic capabilities and national reach in frontline clinical settings, the Company is enhancing outpatient healthcare providers' ability to detect and contain outbreaks-helping to fill critical public health gaps at a time when rapid response is essential.

In just the first week of availability, HealthTrackRx confirmed three positive measles cases across two outbreak-affected regions. HealthTrackRx's unique next-morning result molecular testing platform is proving critical in containing the measles endemic, one of the most contagious viruses, with transmission occurring up to four days before and after symptom onset. For those testing negative, fast results provide peace of mind and guide appropriate care decisions.

"Measles can spread rapidly, with a single case capable of infecting up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed," said Dr. Jay Reddy, Chief Science Officer at HealthTrackRx. "Our next-morning results empower healthcare providers to act immediately-initiating isolation measures, informing treatment decisions, and ultimately protecting communities from further spread."

Rapid Response Where It Matters Most

With a strong national presence in urgent care, primary care, and pediatric clinics, HealthTrackRx enables early measles detection in frontline settings before hospitalization is necessary. The company's rapid diagnostic capabilities directly support providers, patients, and public health efforts by ensuring swift action when every hour counts.

"Speed is everything in infectious disease management," Dr. Reddy added. "Our next-morning results eliminate delays, allowing patients, providers, and public health officials to make critical decisions faster-ultimately preventing wider outbreaks."

Strengthening Public Health with Advanced Diagnostics

As measles cases continue to rise, HealthTrackRx remains committed to supporting healthcare providers with cutting-edge molecular testing solutions that deliver accurate, next-morning results. By leveraging innovative diagnostics and a national testing infrastructure, HealthTrackRx plays a key role in the fight against highly contagious infectious diseases.

Key Contributions to Public Health:

Rapid Deployment: Accelerating access to innovative molecular diagnostics to combat emerging threats.

Immediate Impact in Frontline Care: Providing early detection in outpatient settings, easing hospital burdens.

Collaboration with Public Health Partners: Supporting healthcare providers, local health departments, and national agencies in disease response efforts.

Nationwide Scale & Reach: Detecting over 10% of measles cases in the U.S. within a single week, reinforcing the power of private-public collaboration.

"Public health agencies like the CDC play a vital role in disease surveillance and response," Dr. Reddy emphasized. "At HealthTrackRx, we are committed to complementing these efforts by equipping frontline providers with the diagnostic tools they need to protect patients and communities."

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's premier infectious disease laboratory delivering next-morning results through its advanced PCR-based testing solutions. Committed to " Getting People Healthier Faster ," the company partners with healthcare providers nationwide to improve patient outcomes, reduce total care costs, and promote better stewardship of antibiotics. For more information, please visit HealthTrackRx

