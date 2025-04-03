Yourway Learning And Digital Promise Partnership Gains Momentum

Educators Applaud AI-Supported Tools for Personalizing Instruction with Learner Variability Navigator

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway Learning and Digital Promise 's partnership to advance personalized learning is gaining traction, earning praise from educators and district leaders following its recent showcase at the League of Innovative Schools. The integration of Digital Promise's Learner Variability Navigator (LVN) into Yourway's AI-powered platform is streamlining differentiated instruction and providing research-backed support for diverse learners.

"Teachers have told us they need the time and ongoing professional learning opportunities to introduce learner variability in their classrooms," said Barbara Pape, Senior Director of Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project . "LVN Yourway, replete with robust learning sciences research-based classroom strategies, can make creating personalized lesson plans more efficient for teachers and effective for students."

Proven Impact: AI + Research-Backed Strategies for Educators

By embedding LVN's research-driven framework into Yourway, teachers gain access to AI-powered insights and classroom strategies that support diverse student needs. These strategies address key factors such as content, cognition, social-emotional development, and student background-all of which impact learning. Attendees at the League of Innovative Schools praised the platform's ease of use and immediate impact in classrooms.

"The response from educators has been incredible," said Jason Green, Co-Founder and President of Yourway Learning. "Teachers and district leaders see firsthand how Yourway and LVN simplify personalized learning. The enthusiasm at the League of Innovative Schools reinforces the real-world impact we're making."

Why Educators Are Excited About LVN Yourway

Educators and district leaders highlight these key benefits of LVN Yourway:



Supports Personalized Learning at Scale – AI-powered recommendations based on LVN's research streamline lesson planning for tailored instruction.



Enhances Understanding of Learner Variability – Provides insights into how students learn differently, helping educators make informed decisions.

Simplifies Strategy Selection for Diverse Learners – Research-backed frameworks guide teachers in choosing effective instructional approaches to meet all students' needs.

Educators using LVN Yourway report improved instructional design, greater inclusivity, and more effective learning experiences.

Shaping the Future of Personalized Learning

The League of Innovative Schools showcase marks a milestone in the Yourway Learning and Digital Promise collaboration. As more districts seek AI-driven solutions that enhance instructional coherence and learner efficacy, Yourway's impact continues to grow.

"We're not just talking about the future of personalized learning-we're making it a reality," added Green. "Yourway and LVN bring instructional best practices to life, helping teachers do what they do best: support every student's unique learning journey."

About Yourway Learning

Yourway Learning, a leader in AI-powered K-12 education, provides a comprehensive platform that reduces teacher workload, enhances instructional coherence, and streamlines lesson planning. Built on extensive research and developed by educators who have dedicated their careers to teaching and learning, Yourway empowers districts to ensure consistent, high-quality instruction while giving teachers the flexibility and autonomy to personalize learning for their students. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating innovation in education and closing the equity gap. By supporting educators and advancing learning sciences research, Digital Promise transforms teaching and learning through technology and instructional innovation.

