New Book I, Ovosan Shares Stories Of Hope & Resilience In Cancer Battle

Cancer researcher Dr. Eva Pokorna's "I, Ovosan" details her successful cancer battle and explores Ovosan's therapeutic potential through research and personal accounts from survivors and physicians, bringing a riveting dual perspective. The ebook "I, Ovosan" is now available for free download at i-ovosan .

"My own battle with cancer fueled my passion for creating 'I, Ovosan'," says Dr. Pokorna. "I hope this book provides comfort, inspiration, and a sense of community to anyone facing this challenge," she added," The bioactive phospholipids of Ovosan made a big difference for everyone."

"I, Ovosan" traces the discovery of Ovosan and its bioactive phospholipids, spotlighting Dr. Pokorna's own journey-overcoming breast cancer during pregnancy while protecting her unborn child.

The book also features nineteen other patients' experiences, highlighting universal themes of fear, resilience, and hope. Though set in a different healthcare and cultural context, these stories resonate with readers everywhere. The obstacles of serious illness and the emotional toll of facing a life-threatening disease transcend borders.

The perspectives of four physicians-oncologists further enrich the narrative and provide a fascinating insight into each patient's story and view on the role of bioactive phospholipids and cancer treatment in general.

"I, Ovosan," the English translation of the 2014 Czech book "Ja, Ovosan," incorporates translator's notes referencing new findings from Machavert Pharmaceuticals and CU Anschutz Medical Campus. These studies demonstrate that Ovosan's bioactive phospholipids stimulate Natural Killer cells, providing a scientific explanation for previous observations.

Dr. Eva Pokorna, a Czech native with a PhD in molecular biology, has a distinguished career in cancer research at leading institutions in Prague. Her personal experience-a breast cancer diagnosis during pregnancy-has profoundly shaped her life's work. She is now devoted to supporting and advocating for those affected by cancer.

With Ovosan now available in the US, CellBB carries its legacy forward. Download "I, Ovosan" today and discover the stories, science, and spirit behind this remarkable supplement.

