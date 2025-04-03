New Circana Snacking Research Reveals How Health, Flavor, And Innovation Are Redefining America's Cravings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly Half of Consumers Snack Three or More Times per Day

Chicago, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC unveiled its latest research, Snack Unwrap: The Insatiable Craving for Growth , offering valuable insights into emerging trends shaping U.S. consumers' snacking habits. This comprehensive research reveals how evolving consumer priorities, a growing focus on health-conscious choices, and broader macroeconomic factors are transforming snacking behaviors. The report also emphasizes the essential role of innovation in fostering growth within the fast-paced and highly competitive snacking industry.

"Snacking continues to play a vital role in consumers' lives, meeting needs ranging from quick hunger fixes to indulgent cravings and wellness goals," said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief industry advisor for Circana. "While snacks have driven dollar sales growth for years, unit sales tell a more nuanced story, with declines in 2022 and 2023, a softened decline in 2024, and a renewed dip as 2025 begins. This underscores how consumer snacking habits are evolving. Brands have a significant opportunity to adapt by leveraging health trends, personalization, and innovation to align with these shifting preferences and expectations."

Key insights from the 2025 report include:





Snacking Frequency Remains High: Despite economic uncertainties, snacking remains an integral part of daily life for U.S. consumers. Nearly half of Americans (48.8%) snack three or more times a day, a 2.7% increase year-over-year, with younger demographics (ages 18-44) leading the charge.

Healthier Options on the Rise: Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that align with their dietary and wellness goals. Approximately 64.1% actively look for snacks perceived as "good for them," marking a significant 7.4% increase since 2020. Categories like yogurt, natural cheese chunks, and high-protein options are experiencing robust growth due to their nutritional appeal.

Macroeconomic Influences Drive Value-Oriented Choices: Rising concerns about inflation and cost have led to more strategic purchasing practices. Consumers are still turning to multipack and variety options. In addition, sales growth of private-label snacks is outpacing branded products in several core categories.

Innovation Fuels Consumer Demand: From functional snacks with health benefits to indulgent treats with nostalgic twists, brands are successfully appealing to diverse consumption needs. Viral flavor profiles such as ube, peri peri, and matcha are fostering curiosity, while collaborations between brands are creating buzz-worthy products. Emerging Channels and Trends: Online sales of snacks continue to climb, with nearly 50% of consumers stating they are purchasing snacks online in 2024. Convenience, flexible delivery options, and price-surfing behaviors have all contributed to the growing prominence of e-commerce in the snacking sector.

Lyons Wyatt added,“Snacking has evolved beyond simply satisfying hunger; it has become less about impulse and more of a reflection of personal values, priorities, and lifestyle choices. From the rise of health-forward products to the experimental exploration of bold flavors, brands must adapt quickly to meet consumer needs and keep pace with shifting trends.”

