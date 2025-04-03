Insidesource And Workpointe Join Forces: Reshaping The PNW Furniture Dealership Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insidesource, a global furniture dealership and workplace innovator, is pleased to announce the merger with Pacific Northwest dealership Workpointe. This strategic alliance positions the combined organizations as one of the largest furniture dealers in the region and among the top ten largest in the United States. Effective March 31, 2025, Workpointe will become“Workpointe, An Insidesource Company” and be integrated into Insidesource global operations.

Transformational Merger Outcomes



Expanded Market Leadership: Powerhouse of expertise redefining client service standards across the Pacific Northwest and global markets

Enhanced Capabilities: Elevated service capabilities with expanded product portfolios, and premium manufacturer partnerships including Allsteel, HON, Gunlocke and Kimball International.

Specialized Industry Expertise: Combining proven success in healthcare and education delivering transformative solutions that reshape these critical sectors Unified Culture: Harnessing the collective strength of aligned values and strategic vision to drive unprecedented innovation and client success

“Our industry thrives on strong relationships and outstanding service. This partnership marks a crucial milestone in our company's growth strategy,“said Dave Denny, Insidesource CEO.“By uniting our resources and expertise, we're uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value to clients across the region and beyond.”

“This merger is a game-changer for our presence in the market. It expands our capabilities while preserving our commitment to personalized service,” said Matt Arnold, President of Workpointe.“We will continue to serve our long-standing clients in the manner to which they are accustomed, now with the added strength of Insidesource's global resources.”

Jason Hagedorn, President of Allsteel, says this of the merger:“We are excited about the successful merger of Insidesource and Workpointe. As one of our largest dealer partners, Insidesource consistently demonstrates a commitment to excellence and innovation. This merger further strengthens their capabilities and market presence, and we are confident that it will bring tremendous value to our clients.”

The newly merged entity is positioned for long-term success, ensuring clients receive best-in-class service, access to industry-leading products, and a commitment to sustainable solutions. As this transition unfolds, both companies remain committed to transparency and collaboration, ensuring a smooth and seamless client experience.

About Insidesource

Insidesource is a premier Allsteel dealer and provider of workplace solutions, serving clients around the world since 1991. With headquarters in San Francisco, CA, and ten offices worldwide, Insidesource employs over 300 professionals dedicated to connecting people to environments, projects to good design, and expertise to clients' needs.

Insidesource offices: Concord, CA | London, UK | New York City, NY | Norwalk, CT | Portland, OR | Sacramento, CA | San Francisco, CA (HQ) | San Jose, CA | Seattle, WA | Spokane, WA

Website: Insidesource.com

About Workpointe

Workpointe delivers comprehensive commercial interior solutions across the Pacific Northwest, with specialized expertise serving institutional markets including K-12 schools, higher education facilities, and healthcare environments. With a dedicated team of 84 employees, the company provides tailored furniture, space planning, project management, storage, installation, and inventory services designed to meet the unique design and functional requirements of diverse client sectors.

Workpointe offices: Portland, OR | Seattle, WA (HQ & Showroom) | Spokane, WA

Website:

About Allsteel

Since 1912, Allsteel, an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. For additional information, visit or follow Allsteel on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

CONTACT: Mike Drez Insidesource 408-206-9497 ...