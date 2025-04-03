Zero Trust Network Access Strategic Business Report 2024-2030, Competitive Analysis Of Akamai, Broadcom, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Cloudflare, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Fortinet, IBM, Okta
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Zero Trust Network Access - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Emphasis on Cybersecurity and Threat Prevention Accelerating ZTNA Adoption Increasing Adoption of Remote and Hybrid Work Models Driving Demand for ZTNA Solutions Shift Towards Cloud-Based Infrastructure Boosting ZTNA Market Growth Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhancing ZTNA Capabilities Rising Incidence of Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks Necessitating ZTNA Deployment Expansion of IoT and Connected Devices Creating Demand for ZTNA Solutions Focus on Identity-Centric Security Models Elevating ZTNA Adoption Adoption of Zero Trust Principles by Government and Defense Sectors Fueling Market Growth Demand for Secure Access to Applications and Data Across Distributed Networks Increasing Awareness of Zero Trust Models Among Enterprises Driving Market Penetration Technological Advancements in Multi-Factor Authentication Strengthening ZTNA Solutions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 48 companies featured in this Zero Trust Network Access market report include:
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. Broadcom, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Cisco Systems, Inc. CloudFlare, Inc. Crowdstrike, Inc. Forcepoint LLC Fortinet, Inc. IBM Corporation Okta, Inc.
