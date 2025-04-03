The Kogod School Of Business At American University Launches Institute For Applied Artificial Intelligence

The Institute convenes key academic disciplines to innovate teaching with AI, enhance real-world learning opportunities for students, and advance high-impact research.

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kogod School of Business at American University has launched the Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence (IAAI), further positioning the university and business school as global leaders in AI education, application, and research. The Institute is highly interdisciplinary in nature, convening faculty and experts across American University's schools.

"The establishment of the Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence marks a significant milestone in American University's journey to lead transformative and ethical applications of AI," said Jonathan Alger, President of American University. "Our interdisciplinary approach not only prepares our students for the evolving job market but positions AU at the forefront of global AI education."

The IAAI integrates cutting-edge AI tools into the undergraduate and graduate curricula, promotes innovative teaching practices, and develops guidelines for the ethical and responsible use of AI. By fostering strategic partnerships with industry leaders, the Institute also offers experiential learning and groundbreaking research opportunities to students and faculty.

"The Institute for Applied AI is the latest innovation that is driving American University forward," said Vicky Wilkins, Acting Provost and Chief Academic Officer. "The impact this will have on our students' learning and outcomes, on our faculty's research and scholarship, and on our school's footprint in the AI space are profound."

"We have embraced AI with unprecedented vigor, incorporating it across all aspects of our curricula," said David Marchick, Dean of the Kogod School of Business, highlighting Kogod's innovative educational approach. "The launch of the Institute for Applied AI further solidifies our commitment to delivering a business education that is not just current but ahead of the curve."

Kogod Professor Gwanhoo Lee, an AI innovation and transformation expert, will lead the institute along with Kogod Professor Angela Virtu and College of Arts and Sciences Professor Bei Xiao of the Department of Computer Science. Lee has recruited almost two dozen faculty from various academic disciplines, including law, literature, political science, sustainability and computer science, to collaborate as AI Fellows.

Emphasizing the collaborative nature of the Institute, Lee said, "The Institute exemplifies AU's commitment to collaboration across disciplines, leveraging the strengths of faculty from Kogod, the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Public Affairs, the School of International Service, and the Washington College of Law. Through collaboration, we can advance high-impact research, drive innovation in teaching, and create real-world learning opportunities for students."

Since 2023, the Kogod School of Business has achieved remarkable milestones in AI education, including incorporating AI throughout its graduate and undergraduate curriculum, an initiative that Poets&Quants called "the most consequential AI transformation in business education." Kogod's work includes offering more than 40 AI-integrated courses and partnering with Perplexity AI to offer every student, faculty, and staff access to Perplexity's most advanced enterprise AI tools. Kogod has additionally expanded its AI expertise by hiring six new faculty members specializing in AI and machine learning, marking the school's most significant faculty investment in decades. Further reflecting changing needs in the market, Kogod is also transforming its MS in Analytics and will soon offer an MS in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, plus a new undergraduate major and a new graduate certificate in Business Analytics and AI. Kogod's internationally recognized AI initiative has garnered coverage by prominent media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education's Poets&Quants, affirming its position as a trailblazer in integrating AI into business education.

About the Kogod School of Business

American University's Kogod School of Business is building a more sustainable world through business. For 70 years, Kogod has redefined what business education looks like - preparing future business leaders to thrive in careers on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, at nonprofits and in government agencies, in startups and at Fortune 500 companies. With a strong focus on AI, Kogod ensures graduates harness technology's potential to solve real-world business challenges, earning Kogod recognition from Poets&Quants as Best in Class for Artificial Intelligence. Kogod's approach to learning fosters the entrepreneurial mindset and provides students with the skills, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed in any industry. Learn more about the Kogod School of Business and how it is preparing the business leaders of tomorrow here.

