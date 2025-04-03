Park Cities Asset Management Adopts SUBSCRIBE To Deliver Fast-Growing Asset Based Lending Strategies To Wealth Managers

DALLAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Cities Asset Management, a leader in providing innovative asset-based lending (ABL) solutions, is pleased to announce the adoption of SUBSCRIBE. This strategic move underscores Park Cities' commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver differentiated and top-performing financial services to wealth managers and independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). The integration of SUBSCRIBE is expected to streamline and digitize Park Cities' investor onboarding process, creating a more efficient investing experience for wealth managers and their clients.

In the fast-growing private credit universe, interest is building around asset-based lending (ABL) , a sector that offers compelling and consistent diversifying return potential. ABL is considered the next frontier of private credit, and the U.S. market is estimated to be approximately $20 trillion. Secured by hard assets as collateral, ABL provides critical funding across the global economy in residential mortgage, consumer credit, and commercial finance.

By adopting the innovative private markets platform, Park Cities is better positioned to engage prospective investors with the merits of its unique lower middle market ABL capabilities.

Enhancing Client Experience and Operational Efficiency

SUBSCRIBE is renowned for its ability to simplify and accelerate the onboarding process, reducing the time and complexity traditionally associated with investor engagement. For Park Cities' clients, this means enhanced access to investment opportunities, streamlined communication, and improved transparency throughout the investment lifecycle.

"We are excited to integrate SUBSCRIBE into our fundraising process," said Alex Dunev, Managing Partner of Park Cities Asset Management. "This adoption is a testament to our dedication to providing private credit investors with superior service and access to the most innovative financial solutions in the market. It aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value and performance through cutting-edge technology and expertise."

Strategic Advantages for Wealth Managers and Independent RIAs

The adoption of SUBSCRIBE is set to offer significant advantages to wealth managers and independent RIAs by:

The platform simplifies the onboarding process, allowing for faster and more efficient client engagement.Subscribe enables better communication and transparency, fostering stronger client relationships.Investors can easily access Park Cities' unique lower middle market ABL offerings, known for their innovative approach.The platform enhances data management capabilities, ensuring secure and efficient handling of client information.

About Park Cities Asset Management

Park Cities Asset Management is a leading asset-based lending firm specializing in providing innovative financial solutions to the lower middle market. With a focus on delivering superior value and performance, Park Cities combines industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, visit or contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE Park Cities Asset Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED