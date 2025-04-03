U.S. Marine Corps Taps Flatrate Moving For Major New York Relocation
NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlatRate Moving has been awarded a contract by the United States Marine Corps to provide professional relocation services for the 1st Marine Corps District (1st MCD) Recruiting Station in New York. This award reflects FlatRate's continued success in handling high-profile, mission-critical government relocations.
The project encompasses a multi-phase move of essential and non-essential items, requiring expert coordination, logistics, and care in the handling of sensitive equipment, office furnishings, memorial installations, and archives. FlatRate's proven ability to manage complex moves while maintaining security and compliance standards played a key role in this selection.
"It's an incredible honor to support the U.S. Marine Corps," said David L. Giampietro, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer at FlatRate Moving. "This award speaks volumes about our team's reputation, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to serving government agencies with precision and respect."
FlatRate's success in winning this award further demonstrates the company's strength as a trusted federal partner and its continued leadership in delivering high-impact logistics services nationwide.
For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
David L. Giampietro
General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer
FlatRate Moving
(718) 475-5790
(646) 596-2638
[email protected]
