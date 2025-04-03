Property Doctor Services Launches New Website, Expanding Excellence In Student Turn And Capital Improvement Projects

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Doctor Services , a leader in property maintenance and construction management, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. Designed for a seamless user experience, the updated site provides easy access to the company's full range of services, including specialized Student Turn solutions and comprehensive Capital Improvement Projects .

The company's Student Turn services streamline turnover processes for student housing, ensuring that units are efficiently refreshed and move-in ready before each academic year. From painting and flooring to deep cleaning and repairs, Property Doctor Services manages every aspect of the student turn process, reducing vacancy periods and maximizing property value.

Beyond maintenance, Property Doctor Services also specializes in Capital Improvement Projects , offering strategic planning and execution of renovations, upgrades, and large-scale property enhancements. Whether modernizing common areas, upgrading building exteriors, or implementing energy-efficient solutions, the company delivers high-quality results that enhance property longevity and appeal.

"Our new website reflects our commitment to providing top-tier property solutions while making it easier for clients to access the services they need," said Rey Diaz, CEO of Property Doctor Services. "With a strong nationwide presence and a proven track record in student housing and capital projects, our team is dedicated to delivering efficiency, quality, reliability and more importantly, peace of mind."

Property owners and managers looking to streamline their maintenance and renovation projects can explore the newly launched website and learn more about Property Doctor Services' offerings. To get started, visit the Contact Us page today.

About Property Doctor Services

Based in Austin, TX, Property Doctor Services is a leading provider of property maintenance, student turn solutions, and capital improvement projects with a nationwide reach. In 2024, the company supported over 70 markets across the U.S., including 40 of the largest student housing markets. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Property Doctor Services has the expertise and infrastructure to handle projects of any scale, partnering with property managers and owners to enhance and maintain residential and commercial properties.

SOURCE Property Doctor Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED