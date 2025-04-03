Mcadams Founder John Mcadams Announces Retirement After 46 Years Of Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) McAdams founded the firm in April 1979 with a vision to create not just a practice, but a sustainable business focused on excellence in client service, leadership development, and company culture. Under his leadership, the firm has grown from a single office to nine locations across three states, employing more than 500 professionals.

"When I opened The John R. McAdams Company at 8 a.m. on April 2, 1979, I envisioned creating something extraordinary, an organization that not only delivers exceptional service to our clients but also fosters a workplace where individuals are inspired to build long-lasting, fulfilling careers," said John McAdams, founder of McAdams. "From day one, the focus was on building something sustainable that would perpetuate beyond any individual. What I am most proud of is the culture we have built-one that values mentorship, collaboration, and investing in people. Seeing people grow within the firm and become leaders themselves has been the most rewarding part of this journey, and I take great pride in knowing McAdams will continue to thrive."

The firm has achieved significant milestones under McAdams' guidance, including the successful navigation of multiple economic cycles and notable projects during his tenure, including the Land Fall development from 1983-1992 in Wilmington, N.C., and the Streets of Southpoint regional mall in Durham, N.C. in the late 90s.

"John created a welcoming, supportive, and upbeat environment that not only drives excellence in client service, but also fosters deep connections among our people," said Mike Munn, president and chief executive officer at McAdams. "What truly sets McAdams apart is the culture of belonging and shared success that John instilled. Employees don't just work here-they build meaningful careers, grow, and contribute to something bigger than themselves. Not only has John mentored me in the essentials of leading and managing a fast-growing, complex business, but he has also taught me the power of doing things the right way. His guidance has reinforced that building a great company starts with building great relationships."

The firm has maintained strong momentum, adding hundreds of teammates year after year while expanding its service offerings across multiple sectors, including parks, greenways, transportation, land development, and institutional work.

"John McAdams' legacy extends far beyond the communities served by his great company," said Chad Clinehens, president and chief executive officer of Zweig Group. "He is a titan in the architecture and engineering industry and is highly respected by leaders as both an entrepreneur and a mentor. His enduring impact has and will continue to shape people, firms, and communities for years to come. John's sacrificial, courageous, and visionary leadership has inspired many, including myself. I have learned a great deal from John; his influence has made me a better leader and a more valuable resource to our clients."

Under existing strong leadership, McAdams will continue its growth trajectory while maintaining the core values and culture established by its founder. The firm recently expanded its presence through strategic acquisitions, positioning it for continued success in the Southeast market.

About McAdams

Founded in 1979, McAdams is a full-service civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture, transportation, and geomatics firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with offices throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. McAdams is passionate about providing unique and engaging experiences for its clients and its clients' clients. McAdams understands the importance of a lasting impression and strives to bring life to the collective vision for project success. McAdams' engineering expertise and other integrated services help provide efficient and effective solutions to serve its clients' project needs.

