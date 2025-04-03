Myrtle Beach Expands Sensory-Friendly Efforts This Autism Acceptance Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Visit Myrtle Beach has released a new children's book, "Splish, Splash, Squawk! Finding Joy in a Sensory-Friendly Vacation " created to help families with children on the autism spectrum feel more confident and excited about travel. Available through White Garment Publishing Group and now on Amazon , the story encourages families to embrace the magic of vacation while gently addressing sensory sensitivities in a fun and accessible way.

This spring, Visit Myrtle Beach will also debut the first AI-powered travel assistant created by a destination specifically for neurodiverse families. Named Maris after the main character in "Splish, Splash, Squawk!", this virtual guide will live on the Visit Myrtle Beach website and provide personalized recommendations for sensory-friendly experiences, tips on accessibility and guidance for navigating the destination with ease.

The groundbreaking new docu-series, "Traveling the Spectrum ," is now available on the Peacock streaming network. Created in partnership with The WorkShop Content Studios, the unscripted show follows the inspiring stories of three families with members on the autism spectrum as they take sensory-friendly vacations to the Myrtle Beach area, showcasing the transformative power of travel.

"We want every family who visits to feel welcome and better understood," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Myrtle Beach. "By listening to personal stories and working with experts in the autism community, we're learning how to create travel experiences that are more inclusive. It's a collaborative effort and we're proud to see our community and tourism partners embracing these efforts in such a meaningful way."

Since 2016, Visit Myrtle Beach and the communities along the region's 60 miles of coastline have been committed to creating an autism and sensory-friendly destination, continually expanding efforts to ensure a safe, accessible and welcoming destination for all.

Accessible trip-planning resources and more information on the numerous initiatives to promote and foster inclusivity throughout the region (including a sensory-friendly pledge and partnerships with the Autism Travel Club and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program ) can be found at visitmyrtlebeach/autism .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach