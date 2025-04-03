TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP BY MERCALIS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF PARKER GUSE

Premier life sciences consulting firm promotes Senior Principal to Partner

DURHAM, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group by Mercalis (Triangle), a premier strategy consulting firm that delivers high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain, today announced a promotion that recognizes high achievement and further strengthens the firm's senior leadership team. Triangle, acquired by life sciences commercialization company Mercalis in April 2022, has named Parker Guse a Partner.

Guse, who joined Triangle in June 2014, has over a decade of experience in the life sciences industry. In his role, Parker leads Triangle's business development and corporate strategy center of excellence. He has extensive experience in both buy-side and sell-side diligence that spans pharma, biotech, and private equity clients. His typical projects include due diligence, commercial assessment, and portfolio and commercialization strategy. Guse has been involved in over 300 projects spanning all therapeutic areas, with a focus on oncology, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases.

Guse holds a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Parker has made invaluable contributions to Triangle's success throughout his years at the firm," said Megan Thomas, Triangle's General Manager. "He has demonstrated consistent excellence in client delivery across a breadth of consulting engagements and is highly respected as a key advisor in life sciences consulting. We look forward to the key role Parker will play in accelerating further growth of the company, particularly within our corporate center of excellence."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group, please visit .

About Triangle Insights Group by Mercalis

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, and cell and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit .

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Mercalis

[email protected]

SOURCE Mercalis

