West Monroe Poll: Supply Chains Brace For Disruption From Cyber, AI, And Tariffs

Survey of 250 industry executives reveals shifting priorities in an era of volatility

CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today released findings from the West Monroe Quarterly Supply Chain Poll , a new research initiative that tracks how industry leaders are managing unprecedented changes in their supply chains.

The Q1 poll of 250 leaders, conducted March 18–24, captures the growing complexity of today's supply chain landscape. Executives report simultaneous pressure from emerging technologies like AI, rising cyber threats, and policy shifts. But they're not standing still. The findings show supply chains actively adapting-making structural changes, investing in technology, and rethinking priorities to build resilience in a volatile environment.

Top findings of the poll:



Cybersecurity leads the list of concerns – not tariffs. In a force-rank, 23% of respondents named cybersecurity their top supply chain issue-edging out tariffs (20%) and reinforcing cyber threats as the leading source of uncertainty in Q1.



Supply chains are making strategic, defensive moves. Most respondents (89%) made adjustments to their supply chain operations in Q1, with more than half altering their product, materials, or sourcing mix. Only 11% said minimal changes were needed in their supply chains.

AI adoption is high-returns are not. An overwhelming majority-98%-integrated AI into their supply chains in Q1, but ROI remains elusive. Leaders cited returns on investment as their top challenge.

"Supply chains are being reshaped in real time. We're seeing leaders move fast-investing in AI, strengthening supplier networks, and navigating global risk with greater precision," said Jeremy Tancredi , a partner in West Monroe's supply chain practice and co-author of the poll. "While companies are overwhelmingly integrating AI into their supply chains, many are still struggling to find meaningful ROI-highlighting a critical gap between adopting technology and effectively using it to drive tangible business value."

These findings align with what West Monroe hears from supply chain leaders: Many are making fast, necessary changes, but sometimes without clear playbooks or guarantees of ROI. Whether it's rethinking inventory strategies, assessing supplier risk, or making AI investments, supply chains are trying to stay agile while still making smart, longer-term bets on technology, partnerships, and processes.

"Supply chains are proactively managing disruption, even if they can't fully control threats like cybersecurity and tariffs, "said Brian Pacula , also a partner in West Monroe's supply chain practice and co-author of the poll. "Leaders are responding strategically-leveraging technology, adjusting inventory, and reevaluating suppliers-to build resilience, reduce risk, and maintain their competitive edge."

The West Monroe Quarterly Supply Chain Poll was conducted online March 18-24, 2025. It surveyed 250 U.S.-based manufacturing, retail, and distribution executives from companies with at least $500 million in annual revenue. The survey was commissioned by West Monroe and fielded by RepData LLC.

West Monroe is a trusted partner to the manufacturing industry and supply chain leaders, helping organizations build agile, tech-enabled operations that can withstand disruption and drive growth. Our team brings deep industry and technology expertise to optimize sourcing, streamline planning, and enhance resilience across the supply chain

West Monroe will publish this research quarterly to surface timely insights for supply chain leaders navigating rapid change.

Download the full results of the West Monroe Quarterly Supply Chain Poll here: .

