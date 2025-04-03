Inventhelp Inventor Develops Easy Hand Crank For Any Window Encasement (CHK-2196)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to turn the hand-crank of any window encasement for the opening or closing of the window," said an inventor, from Brookfield, Wisc., "so I invented THE EASY HANDCRANK FOR WINDOWS. My design eliminates the difficulty and strain associated with grasping and holding the small knob of the window crank mechanism."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to turn the rotational crank arm mechanism knob of any casement window. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold directly onto the small knob of the crank mechanism. As a result, it increases convenience and safety. It also reduces pressure and stress on the wrist and fingers. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for those with arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, peripheral neuropathy, or others having limited hand dexterity. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-2196, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

SOURCE InventHelp

