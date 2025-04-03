YANITA Revolutionizes Modular Construction With Cutting-Edge AI Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YANITA introduces groundbreaking AI solution for modular construction, revolutionizing the industry with tailored, data-driven insights.

- Frank Talmon l'ArméeSTUTTGART, GERMANY, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YANITA, a leading expert in modular construction , is proud to announce the introduction of a groundbreaking AI solution specifically designed for modular building. This innovative technology, known as the "(LLM) modular construction expert", sets new standards in the construction industry, offering tailored, sustainable solutions for building projects worldwide.Innovation and Sustainability at the ForefrontYANITA has established itself as a pioneer in modular construction by supporting companies in developing and implementing innovative building projects. Our focus is on service development to create solutions that are both ecologically and economically sustainable. With the launch of our new AI solution, we are expanding our offerings and providing even more benefits to our clients.The AI Solution: "(LLM) modular construction expert"Our new AI solution, the "(LLM) modular construction expert", is based on the powerful MISTRAL LARGE 2.1 technology and provides comprehensive support in all areas of modular construction. It is capable of analyzing complex data, making precise predictions, and thereby maximizing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of building projects. Additionally, we have another version in the GEMINI environment, which is also specially trained but not available as an API. This combination allows us to offer flexible and tailored solutions.Global Expertise and Local AdaptationOur expertise is not limited to a single location. No matter where your project is in the world, we provide you with customized solutions and consultation. For every country where we handle projects, we train a dedicated LLM/API using the same method or have already done so, ensuring our solutions are perfectly tailored to local conditions.Our Goal: Shaping the Future of ConstructionYANITA is committed to shaping the future of construction through innovative and sustainable solutions. With our new AI solution, we have taken a significant step toward this vision. We support our clients at every stage of their projects, from the initial idea to successful implementation, helping them achieve their goals more efficiently and cost-effectively.

