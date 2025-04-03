Place-it® Picture mount for sloping walls (DOUBLE PACK)

Step 1 fix the two magnets at the top and bottom of the back of frame

Step 2: Mount the two wall plates to the wall

Makes it possible to replace posters on sloping walls with real paintings.

- P. Nicolaisen

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Place-it® launches new product for easy mounting of paintings on sloping walls.

Mounting paintings on sloping walls has proven to be quite challenging. To address this problem, quite a few Heath Robinson solutions have been devised by creative 'handymen m/f' in a lot of British homes. However, the process often results in a poster or nothing at all on the sloping wall. A real shame, if you think about it.

The solution to the problem is a new, patented product called 'Place-it picture mount for sloping walls'. The product essentially consists of 2 metal plates and 2 heavy magnets.

The magnets musts be fixed to the back of the frame, top and bottom, while the metal plates must be attached to the sloping wall using the supplied screws and rawlplugs. The picture is now ready to be put on the wall.

The magnets are called neodymium magnets and are able to hold up to 1000 times their own weight.

The position of the picture can be fine-adjusted in all directions within the extent of the wall plate, which is a significant advantage of the product. Place-it therefore makes it quite easy to precisely adjust the intended location of the picture. This is especially useful if the picture needs to align with, for instance, a windowsill or other pictures.

“Place-it for sloping walls addresses one of the most common customer requests. Many users of other Place-it® products would like to be able to use them on sloping walls as well. Fortunately, they are now able to,” says Mr. Nicolaisen, the owner of the company behind Place-it®.

Even though the picture is only "held" by a pair of magnets, Place-it supports a picture weighing up to 4.5 kg, which is roughly equivalent to a 1 x 1 metre canvas with a floating frame.

Place-it® for sloping walls is the latest addition to the range of Place-it® products. Place-it® is a professional mounting system developed for artists, galleries and individuals. The magnetic principle makes mounting easier, more flexible and significantly faster.

The recommended retail price for a 'Double set of Place-it picture mounts for sloping walls' is £24.90. The product is available for both wooden frames and aluminium profile frames. Find more information on co: Place-it® Picture mount for sloping walls for WOODEN frames (DOUBLE PACK) or Place-it® Picture mount for sloping walls for ALU frames (DOUBLE PACK) where you can also purchase the product.

