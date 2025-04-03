Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Tatum Spicer As Senior Wealth Advisor, Strengthening Global Advisory Capabilities

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Muriel“Mickie” Siebert, the first woman to own a seat on the NYSESWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tatum Spicer as Senior Wealth Advisor. Ms. Spicer will operate under the leadership of Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer, as she brings her multifaceted financial expertise to the firm's expanding global advisory platform.An accomplished financial professional, Ms. Spicer has a distinguished track record across sales, financial operations, investor relations, and capital markets. Her appointment reflects Balfour Capital Group's continued commitment to delivering exceptional wealth management solutions and enhancing its presence across key international markets.Prior to joining Balfour Capital Group, Ms. Spicer served as Operations Manager (Finance) at 180 Markets in Melbourne, where she played a pivotal role in identifying and executing capital raise opportunities on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Her work involved direct engagement with brokers to facilitate placements, IPOs, and rights issues, as well as managing deal term sheets and overseeing the settlement lifecycle.Her experience also spans the legal and compliance landscape, having contributed as a Paralegal Intern at Bochner PLLC in New York, where she supported legal teams on matters of intellectual property and civil rights. Earlier in her career, she served as a Senior Sales Specialist and Project Manager at Polaron European Citizenship, advising international clients on investment-linked citizenship pathways and managing end-to-end client engagement and compliance.“Tatum's international background and her dynamic skill set in capital markets and client advisory make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group.“Her appointment reinforces our strategic vision of offering globally integrated, client-centric wealth management services.”Fluent in English, French, and Hebrew-with working knowledge of Spanish and German-Ms. Spicer is uniquely equipped to serve Balfour Capital Group's increasingly diverse clientele. Having recently relocated from Australia to France, she is well-positioned to work seamlessly across multiple time zones and cultures, delivering tailored financial solutions that meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors alike.Her commitment to excellence extends beyond the financial realm. Ms. Spicer has been actively involved in philanthropic work, serving as an ambassador for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation and supporting local community initiatives including food distribution and social outreach.Balfour Capital Group, with over $400 million in assets under management, continues to build on its legacy of financial innovation and global reach. The addition of Ms. Spicer marks another strategic milestone in the firm's efforts to attract top-tier talent and provide best-in-class advisory services to clients across continents.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm offering a broad array of asset management and wealth advisory services. With a focus on long-term value creation and personalized investment strategies, the firm serves a diverse client base across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

