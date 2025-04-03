Common Spirit Solving National Behavioral Health Crisis With Digital Patient Transfer Tech XFERALL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Paul Rains, RN, MSN, System SVP CommonSpirit HealthMERCED COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest non-profit healthcare providers in the nation, is making significant strides in transforming the delivery of healthcare through cutting-edge digital solutions. Through the partnership with XFERALL , a first-of-its-kind digital patient transfer platform, CommonSpirit is leading the way in automating patient transfers, improving data-driven decision-making, and reducing patient wait times-specifically for emergency department (ED) patients in need of behavioral health services.Paul Rains, RN, MSN, System Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health at CommonSpirit Health, is at the forefront of bringing this innovative solution to California and across the CommonSpirit Enterprise. He shared his excitement about the collaboration:“Our work with Merced County and Mercy Merced Hospital to reduce transfer times by 191% demonstrates the power of digital health technology in addressing the growing behavioral health crisis. This partnership enhances operational efficiency and ensures that patients receive timely, high-quality care. We look forward to extending this success across California and CommonSpirit Health.”Addressing the Growing Behavioral Health CrisisThe rise in mental health and behavioral health issues has placed an increasing strain on emergency departments nationwide. Many facilities still rely on outdated processes that delay timely care. XFERALL's digital platform directly addresses these challenges by enabling faster, more efficient patient transfers, ensuring that individuals in urgent need of psychiatric services receive the care they need without delay.“Results like those from CommonSpirit in Merced show how smart, responsive tools can ease system strain and, most importantly, get patients the right care faster-with less stress and uncertainty for families. Hospital Council is proud to partner with XFERALL to help address the critical need for timely behavioral health placements.“ - Northern & Central California Hospital Council's CEO, Bryan BucklewSignificant Cost Savings for Local Healthcare ProvidersIn addition to improving transfer times, the use of XFERALL in Merced County has generated substantial cost savings for local healthcare providers. Between May and August 2024, Merced County saved nearly $1 million in costs associated with extended patient wait times in emergency departments, demonstrating the economic benefits of digital health solutions.Looking Ahead: Expanding the Model Across CaliforniaThe success seen in Merced County is just the beginning. CommonSpirit Health, in collaboration with XFERALL, is committed to expanding this digital transformation across the nation. By improving the speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of patient transfers, this innovative partnership sets a new standard for healthcare delivery-across the state and, ultimately, nationwide. As healthcare systems continue to evolve, technologies like XFERALL are proving to be essential in improving care, reducing costs, and ensuring patients receive the right treatment when they need it most. With leaders like Paul Rains spearheading these efforts, CommonSpirit Health is at the forefront of the digital health revolution, ensuring that high-quality behavioral health care is accessible to all.About XFERALLXFERALL is a digital platform that simplifies and expedites patient transfers between hospitalsand healthcare facilities. By automating and streamlining the patient transfer process, XFERALLreduces wait times, improves patient outcomes, and creates significant cost savings forhealthcare providers.About CommonSpiritCommonSpirit is a California-based not-for-profit public-benefit corporation that operateshospitals and ancillary care facilities in three states. Dignity Health was the fifth-largest hospitalsystem in the nation and the largest not-for-profit hospital provider in California.About Merced County Behavioral HealthMerced County Behavioral Health provides comprehensive mental health and substance useservices to Merced County, California residents. Through partnerships with local healthcareorganizations, Merced County is committed to improving access to high-quality care forindividuals in crisis.

Alex Rinaldi

XFERALL

+1 855-933-7255

email us here

Harness the power of digital health technology in addressing the growing behavioral health crisis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.