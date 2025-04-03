Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Spark Market Chaos And Recession Fears

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The recent announcement by President Trump regarding the postponement of tariffs on Chinese imports has sparked hope in the markets and alleviated fears of a looming recession. The decision to delay the tariffs until December 15th was seen as a gesture of goodwill towards China and a move to ease tensions in the ongoing trade war.

Investors reacted positively to the news, with stock markets rallying and gold prices falling as risk appetite returned. Many analysts believe that this temporary ceasefire in the trade war could provide some much-needed relief to the global economy, which has been facing increasing uncertainty and slowing growth.

While the postponement of tariffs is seen as a positive development, some are cautious about the long-term impact of the trade war on the economy. The uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations between the US and China continues to weigh on businesses and consumer confidence, which could potentially lead to a slowdown in economic activity.

Overall, the decision to delay tariffs has been welcomed by many as a step towards de-escalating the trade tensions between the two economic giants. It remains to be seen whether this temporary truce will lead to a lasting resolution or if further challenges lie ahead. Investors will be watching closely as the trade negotiations unfold in the coming months.

