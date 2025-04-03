African Mining Week Unveils 2025 Program, Connecting Investors To African Projects

The African Mining Week (AMW) conference and exhibition has officially launched its 2025 program, unveiling key topics and lucrative opportunities across Africa's mining value chain. The three-day program will foster collaboration on investment, value addition, local content development and industrialization. Bringing together African regulators, key mining stakeholders and global partners, AMW serves as a critical platform for shaping the future of African mining.

Scheduled for October 1–3 in Cape Town, AMW takes place under the theme, From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth. The event is co-located with the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference, providing attendees a strategic opportunity to gain insight into opportunities across both the energy and mining sectors in Africa.

The AMW program features the Ministerial Forum, where African and global mining ministers will connect to showcase investment opportunities, discuss regulatory frameworks and highlight efforts to drive local beneficiation and value addition. Through policy revitalization and strategic partnerships, African markets are increasingly positioning themselves as attractive destinations for global investors.

A series of Country Spotlights will offer a deep dive into Africa's diverse mineral wealth, featuring insights into Botswana and Angola's diamond resources, Zambia's copper reserves and the Democratic Republic of Congo's cobalt market. Spotlights will also examine the latest developments within South Africa's platinum group metals, Zimbabwe's lithium, Mali's uranium and Malawi and Tanzania's rare earths industries.

AMW's Critical Minerals Track will explore emerging trends and opportunities within a sector that is crucial to the global energy transition. With Africa holding 30% of the world's critical minerals, the continent is attracting substantial interest from international players eager to unlock its vast potential. AMW will spotlight Africa's growing role in mineral diplomacy, as countries strengthen investment ties and infrastructure collaboration with global partners, including China, the U.S., Canada, the UAE, Australia and the European Union. Meanwhile, AMW Roundtables will facilitate deal signings and enhanced cooperation among African stakeholders and international investors.

Innovation will take center stage at the Technology Forum, set to explore the transformative role of digital technologies, AI and machine learning in modernizing mineral exploration and production. African markets are increasingly leveraging advanced tools to accelerate exploration, with companies such as Botswana Diamonds utilizing AI-driven solutions to diversify beyond traditional diamond mining. Meanwhile, KoBold Metals is using AI to unlock new copper discoveries in Zambia, supporting the country's ambition to ramp up production to 3.1 million tons annually by 2031.

The Investment Track will bring together global investors, including public financiers and international development finance institutions to explore funding opportunities across the mining value chain. Discussions will focus on optimizing financial mechanisms, such as loans, private placements and equity funding, to maximize capital flows to Africa's mining sector. Additionally, the Junior Miners Forum will provide a platform for small-scale mining firms to pitch their projects to investors, potential partners and industry experts, enhancing their contributions to the sector's growth. Join AMW 2025 today and be part of the discussion on Africa's mining future.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

