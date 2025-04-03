India, US Want To Expedite Talks For Proposed Trade Agreement

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Both India and the US want to expedite the negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) as the two countries are looking at promoting two-way commerce, an official statement said on Thursday.

Both the countries have decided to hold sector-specific talks from this month to finalise the structure of the agreement.

The keenness to expedite the talks came in the backdrop of the USA's decision to impose additional 27 per cent import duty on Indian goods from April 9 this year.

"Discussions are ongoing between Indian and US trade teams for the expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral BTA...We remain in touch with the Trump administration on these issues and expect to take them forward in the coming days," the commerce ministry said.

Through the agreement, the two countries are looking to increase market access for their goods, cut tariff and non-tariff barriers and deepen supply chain integration.

A team of US officials, headed by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, was here last month to finalise the contours and terms of references of the proposed pact, aimed at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion.

Though the two sides have set a deadline to conclude the first phase of the agreement by fall (September-October) of this year, the complex nature of negotiations for a trade pact may extend the process for years.