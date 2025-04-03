Trump's Tariff Announcements And Global Reactions: A Comprehensive Guide

MENAFN - Live Mint)United States President Donald Trump on April 2 unveiled a comprehensive tariff policy, imposing at least a 10 per cent duty on nearly all goods entering the US. Trump, 47th President of the US, announced the so called 'reciprocal tariffs' from the Rose Garden at the White House, and said that these tariffs are aimed at correcting trade imbalances and bolstering American industries.

What Are Trump's Tariffs?

Reciprocal tariffs are tax or trade restrictions that one country places on another in response to similar actions taken by that country. While giving details on reciprocal tariffs, Donald Trump said,“We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us, so the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal. I could have done that, I guess, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries and we didn't want to do that.”

However, a Bloomberg report noted that the Donald Trump's administration has calculated new tariffs primarily based on existing trade balances, instead of his pledge to match the tariff rates and other trade barriers from trading partners.

As per Donald Trump's announcement, the tariffs are as follows:



10% on most imports, higher for 'worst offenders'

A new 10% tariff will apply to practically all imported goods.

Countries with large trade deficits with the US will face even higher rates.

Mexico and Canada are exempt, except for non-compliant goods, which will still be taxed at 25%.

The baseline 10% tariff takes effect Saturday at 12:01 am ET.

Around 60 countries will be charged tariffs equal to half the rate they impose on U.S. goods. The targeted tariffs for "worst offenders" will go into effect at 12:01 am ET on April 9.

How do tariffs work? Who pays?

Making the announcement, Donald Trum called it“one of the most important days” in American history and describes the move akin to the“declaration of economic independence”. He added that the tariff revenue will be used to reduce taxes and pay down national debt.