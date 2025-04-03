'I Am Disheartened': JD(U) Leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari Resigns Over Party's Support To Waqf Bill

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior Janata Dal (U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari on Thursday resigned from the party and all his posts over the party's stand on Waqf Amendment Bill

"...I am disheartened that I gave several years of my life to the party," said Ansari in a letter to Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United), which is the key ally of the BJP, on Wednesday delivered a full-throated endorsement of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and accused opposition parties of trying to set a narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-Muslim.

The proposed amendments are in the interest of 'pasmanda' (backward Muslims) and the poor and women among the minority religion. It will bring transparency, said Union minister Lalan Singh claimed.

"Pasmandas will stand with Modi in the coming days as they received justice under his government," he said, adding that the opposition may not like the prime minister but people do.

"The Janata Dal (United) and Nitish Kumar do not need your certificate of secularism. Your secularism is about dividing the society for votes," added the former JD(U) president.

About the bill

- According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

- As per the Bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.