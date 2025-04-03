Nextworld Promotes Konrad Rogers To President & COO

DENVER, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, a leader in enterprise platforms, announced today that Konrad Rogers has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Rogers will report to Kylee McVaney, Chairman and CEO.

"Konrad's leadership, deep understanding of our company, and track record of driving operational excellence make him the perfect fit to lead Nextworld through the hypergrowth we are experiencing," McVaney said. "In this expanded role, his leadership will help us navigate the next phase of our growth and strengthen our ability to deliver transformative solutions to our customers."

Rogers brings three decades of experience in global technology leadership to his expanded role. Prior to Nextworld, he held key executive roles at Oracle and played a critical part in shaping the company's cloud and enterprise solutions. His work at Oracle was influential in driving business transformation and operational efficiency across large-scale platforms and products-experience he has brought to Nextworld.

Rogers has been instrumental in optimizing Nextworld's operational framework, fostering a culture of performance and accountability. His focus on execution, innovation, and team collaboration will play a vital role in ensuring the company remains agile and responsive to market needs.

About Nextworld

Nextworld is a leading enterprise platform provider, enabling businesses to create tailored software solutions that address their complex needs. From extending ERP functionality to driving intelligent process automation in inventory management and beyond, Nextworld empowers organizations to innovate and optimize. With no-code development, real-time data access, and seamless integrations, Nextworld helps businesses remain agile, competitive, and ready for the future.

