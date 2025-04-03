Cetera Launches Emergency Planning And Communications Kit To Support Advisors During Crisis

New E-PACK provides essential tools for financial professionals to support clients and ensure business continuity in critical situations

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, has introduced its Emergency Planning and Communications Kit (E-PACK), a comprehensive set of resources designed to help financial professionals support clients and address business continuity during emergencies. Developed in response to last year's hurricanes in Florida, and more recently, the Southern California wildfires, the E-PACK underscores Cetera's steadfast commitment to equipping financial professionals with tools to help them succeed, even in the most challenging circumstances.

"During times of uncertainty, clients often turn to their financial professional first for guidance, resources and reassurance," said Cetera Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Michael Zuna. "The E-PACK is a testament to our commitment to supporting our financial professionals, ensuring they have the tools necessary to serve their clients when it matters most."

Comprehensive Crisis Planning and Communication Resources

A thorough and thoughtful resource, E-PACK provides financial professionals – affiliated with Cetera or not – with a comprehensive set of planning tools . Its templates for disaster preparedness and business continuity can help financial professionals safeguard their practices and support their clients in times of crisis. These include:



Disaster Recovery Plan Template: A structured framework to help advisors outline procedures for restoring critical business functions in the aftermath of a disaster.

Emergency Response Guidelines: A step-by-step guide outlining immediate actions advisors should take to protect their clients' interests and their practice during various crisis scenarios.

Client Communication Scripts: Pre-written email and text message templates to ensure quick, effective outreach during emergencies.

Disaster Preparation Checklist: Easy-to-follow lists and instructions for advisors to prepare themselves and their clients for potential crises, including items to collect, digitize, and safeguard. Charitable Donation Advice: Serving as a supplemental resource for financial advisor's experienced advice, this guideline offers recommended methods for clients to provide monetary support to impacted communities.

A Timely and Essential Resource

The E-PACK was developed in response to the growing need for actionable tools during natural disasters. In the aftermath of last year's hurricanes in Florida, Cetera began crafting this resource with input from financial professionals. This year, portions of the E-PACK were deployed during the California wildfires, providing immediate guidance and support to impacted financial professionals.

By offering practical, real-time solutions, the E-PACK empowers financial professionals to prepare, communicate and build resilience – helping them stay connected with their clients and maintain stability when it matters most.

Financial professionals can access the E-PACK and its comprehensive set of resources by visiting .

