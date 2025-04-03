2025 Camp Invention Helps Children Discover Their Creativity And Inventiveness

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to make discoveries about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Camp promotes STEM learning; builds leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship - in an exciting and engaging environment.

"My son recently attended Camp Invention, and it was an absolutely phenomenal experience for him," said the parent of a 2024 Camp Invention camper. "The camp's focus on creativity, problem solving and innovation truly sparked his curiosity and imagination."

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's most world-changing inventors - the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year's program, appropriately named Discover, encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including:



In ControlTM : Campers take control of their innovation journey as they head out on the ultimate road trip. From assembling a custom control panel with a transmitter and receiver, to creating a prototype of their own artificial intelligence-inspired bobblehead assistant, they invent their way around every bump and twist in the road.

Illusion WorkshopTM : Children discover the mesmerizing world of illusions, where things are not always as they appear. Through hands-on activities and experiments, they go behind the scenes of the tech tricks used in theme parks, animated films and theater. Using design and electrical engineering skills, campers build an animation device to bring drawings to life.

Claw ArcadeTM : Campers use their creativity and engineering skills to construct a functional Claw Arcade out of cardboard. They explore physics in easy-to-reach ways as they make hands-on discoveries about the science behind claw machines. Penguin LaunchTM : Children embark on an eco-expedition to investigate penguins and the ice and snow of Antarctica. Along the way, they discover the fascinating connections between the technology and training used to explore Antarctica and outer space. From flippers and flingers to exploring high-wingers, children are sure to have a blast as they propel Pengy, a research assistant penguin, across the South Pole and beyond!

Local programs are facilitated and taught by qualified local educators. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 140,000 children and partner with 2,600 schools and districts across the nation. Search for a camp near you or find additional information at invent/camp .

Join the Camp Invention conversation and help invent the future of our nation by using #CampInvention on social media!

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 3 million children, and 297,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent/programs/camp-invention .

CONTACT:

Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

[email protected]

234-901-6085

SOURCE Camp Invention