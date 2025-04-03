Replica Releases 2024 Traffic Count Estimates To Help States Save Time And Money

MENAFN - PR Newswire)By 2026, states must report key roadway data, including AADT, to the Federal Highway Administration for all public roads. Traditionally, gathering this data required expensive, labor-intensive field studies. Now, Replica provides a cost-effective solution using a composite of big data sources and statistical modeling, methods that FHWA recently approved for safety reporting.

Replica delivers data and actionable insights for public agencies, urban planners, and infrastructure decision-makers.

Why Does Traffic Data Matter?

AADT measures the average number of vehicles traveling on a road each day, averaged over the entire year. It's a crucial metric for:



Planning road improvements

Improving roadway safety

Conducting traffic impact studies Meeting federal compliance requirements

With Replica's data, states can make smarter infrastructure decisions while complying with federal deadlines.

A Smarter, More Affordable Approach

Replica's technology eliminates the need for costly field data collection. Instead, agencies get fast, accurate traffic estimates through an easy-to-use online platform.

With Replica's 2024 data, transportation agencies can:

✔ Get FHWA-compliant traffic estimates for all road types

✔ Access five years of historical traffic data

✔ Reduce the cost and effort of manual traffic count

Industry Leadership

"With FHWA now recognizing the power of big data, our platform makes it easier and more affordable for agencies to meet federal AADT requirements while improving road safety and mobility," said Nick Bowden, CEO of Replica.

To help agencies navigate the latest FHWA guidelines, Replica hosted a webinar covering best practices for using big data in AADT reporting. Watch it here .

About Replica

Replica, Inc. delivers data and actionable insights for public agencies, urban planners, and infrastructure decision-makers. By applying advanced machine-learning models to large-scale datasets, Replica enables transportation agencies to analyze movement patterns while maintaining strict privacy protections. The platform provides comprehensive analytics to support smarter, more efficient planning and infrastructure investments and compliance with federal reporting requirements.

