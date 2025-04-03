Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Lifting Accessory For A Heavy Hitch (TLS-823)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to greatly simplify the process of lifting, securing and removing the hitch from the truck for trailer towing," said one of two inventors, from Brooksville, Fla, "so we invented THE HITCHHIKER. Our design reduces physical struggles and injuries."

The patent-pending invention provides improved lifting and handling of a heavy hitch to be installed on a truck. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with lifting, carrying, and stabilizing a heavy and awkward-shaped hitch. As a result, it reduces the risk of muscle strain, fatigue, accidental drops, etc. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a strong and slender design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners and users of trailers.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-823, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

