Choose Chicago Announces Kristen Reynolds As New President & CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Kristen Reynolds is a proven leader in the tourism industry and we welcome her to Chicago," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "With major global events on the horizon and our city continuing to break tourism records, Kristen's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Chicago's position as a top destination for visitors, conventions, and business investment."

Chicago's tourism industry is a key driver of the city's economy, and Reynolds' hiring highlights a strong commitment to growth, innovation, and global visibility.

"Illinois is in the middle of everything and offers some of the most diverse and engaging opportunities of anywhere in the country," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I look forward to working with Kristen and Choose Chicago on spreading that message, encouraging people to visit Chicago, and showing businesses why we're the best place in the country to operate."

Reynolds brings 27 years of experience in destination marketing, strategic partnerships, and tourism advocacy. Under her leadership at Discover Long Island, she significantly increased tourism revenue, spearheaded new initiatives for leisure and business markets, and strengthened regional economic development. Reynolds' track record illustrates a seasoned executive in the ever-changing destination-marketing landscape, working alongside cultural institutions, hotels, boards and civic leaders.

A Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME), she also serves on the Board of Directors for Destinations International and the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association, and previously was President of the New York State Destination Marketing Organizations.

"Chicago is a world-class city with unparalleled cultural, culinary, and business assets, and I am honored to take on this leadership role at Choose Chicago," Reynolds said. "I look forward to working with the incredible team, city officials, and industry partners to continue elevating Chicago's global reputation, attracting visitors and driving economic impact across Chicago's 77 neighborhoods."

Reynolds steps into the role at a pivotal time as Chicago builds on record-breaking tourism momentum heading into the spring and summer months. In 2024, Chicago drove historic hotel revenue and tax collections while earning Condé Nast Traveler's "Best Big City in the U.S." title for an unprecedented eighth consecutive year.

"With her experience working on both the state and DMO level, Kristen is a dynamic and visionary leader who understands the critical role tourism plays in Chicago's economy," Glenn Eden, Chair of Choose Chicago's Board of Directors, said. "Her track record of driving growth, fostering strategic collaborations, and championing destination marketing makes her the perfect choice to lead Choose Chicago into its next chapter."

Choose Chicago Board Member Rich Gamble, who served as interim CEO during the transition, will support Reynolds in her onboarding.

"We're extremely grateful for Rich's guidance during this time of transition," Eden said. "He has been a source of critical support for our organization and is a steadfast advocate for our city."

About Choose Chicago

Choose Chicago is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Chicago, dedicated to promoting the city as a premier global destination for visitors, meetings, and conventions. By leveraging Chicago's diverse assets, world-class attractions, and vibrant cultural scene, Choose Chicago drives economic growth and enhances the city's reputation worldwide. Follow @choosechicago on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X/Twitter, and tag #ChicaGOandKNOW. For more information, visit choosechicago.

SOURCE Choose Chicago