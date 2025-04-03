Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Tanker Truck Float Assembly (CCT-5043)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a tanker truck mechanic for 20 years and am very familiar with the shortcomings and problems associated with current float assemblies," said an inventor, from West Chester, Ohio, "so I invented the LIQUID LEVEL INDICATOR. My design would ensure a high level of reliability to avoid problematic leaks from the truck."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tanker truck float assembly that does not have an O-ring. In doing so, it offers an accurate fluid level display. It also helps prevent leakage due to O-ring failure. As a result, it helps keep fluids safe and properly contained. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to service so it is ideal for trucking companies that own tanker trucks. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5043, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

