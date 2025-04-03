Standout Data Technology Innovators Honored In 6Th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program
LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the winners of the organization's 6th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in data technology solutions across the globe.
The past year has witnessed remarkable growth in the data technology industry, driven by rapid advancements in AI, machine learning and cloud computing. Global data volumes continue to expand exponentially, with estimates projecting an increase to reach and surpass 175 zettabytes this year. Additionally, enterprises are accelerating their adoption of AI-driven analytics and automation, further solidifying data's role as a critical asset in strategic decision-making.
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Data Management, DataOps, Data Observability, Data Storage and more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.
“The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and data remains the core driver of transformation in nearly every industry,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough.“In just a few years, AI-driven data strategies, cloud advancements and automation have unlocked unprecedented efficiencies, insights and capabilities. Our annual awards program seeks to recognize the organizations that are truly shaping the future of data technology, and we are proud to honor our 2025 Data Breakthrough Award winners for their remarkable achievements in innovation and impact.”
The Data Breakthrough Awards program evaluates global nominations from companies representing a comprehensive set of data technology specialties within the larger fields of data science, analytics, AI and more – with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.
The 2025 Data Breakthrough Award winners include:
Data Management
Data Management Solution of the Year: DataBee, A Comcast Company
Data Mastering Solution of the Year: Syncari
Data Governance Solution of the Year: Syniti, part of Capgemini
Metadata Management Solution of the Year: Actian
Data Management Platform of the Year: Couchbase
Data Management Innovation of the Year: GRAX
Data Management Company of the Year: VAST Data
Data Observability
Data Observability Solution of the Year: New Relic
Data Observability Platform of the Year: Dynatrace
Data Observability Solution Provider of the Year: Riverbed
Data Analytics
Predictive Analytics Solutions of the Year: Apromore
Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Arcesium
Embedded Analytics Solution of the Year: Guidewire
Log Analytics Solution of the Year: Sumo Logic
Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year: Azira
Business Intelligence
Business Intelligence Solution of the Year: Cloudera
Business Intelligence Innovation Award: Wavicle Data Solutions
Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year: iCIMS
Compute & Infrastructure
HPC Solution of the Year: Stratus Technologies
HPC Innovation Award: Xinnor
Data Privacy and Security
Data Privacy Solution of the Year: SAP
Data Security Posture Management Solution of the Year: BigID
Data Security Solution of the Year: Keepit
Open Source
Data Access Solution of the Year: Vcinity
Open Source Data Platform of the Year: Expanso
Data Integration and Warehousing
Data Integration Innovation of the Year: Graphwise
Data Warehouse Solution Provider of the Year: Yellowbrick
Hardware
Semiconductor Product of the Year: ScaleFlux
Data Center Innovation of the Year: Pliops
Data Storage
Flash Storage Solution of the Year: Infinidat
Data Backup Solution of the Year: ExaGrid
Data Storage Innovation of the Year: Hammerspace
Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year: Lightbits Labs
Overall Data Storage Company of the Year: Tintri
Industry Applications
Data Solution of the Year – Marketing: The Modern Data Company
Data Solution of the Year – Retail: EDITED
Data Solution of the Year – Insurance: Claritev
Data Solution of the Year – Real Estate: Cherre
Data Solution of the Year – Industrial: ARCO Construction
Data Solution of the Year – Transportation: NATS
Data Solution of the Year – Security: Betterdata
Data Solution of the Year – Human Resources: ADP
Data Solution of the Year – Education: Starfish Storage
Customer Data Platform of the Year: Redpoint Global
Industry Leadership
Data as a Service Company of the Year: Enformion
Overall Data Technology Innovation of the Year: Treasure Data
Overall Data Technology Solution of the Year: StackAdapt
Overall Data Technology Platform of the Year: WEKA
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthroug , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.CONTACT: Media Contact: Data Breakthrough Steve Johansson ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment