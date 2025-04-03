Earthoptics Launches Scalable $4/Acre Total Farm Platform, Marking Its First Significant Step Post-Merger With Pattern Ag

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthOptics announced its new subscription-based Total Farm program for the 2025 crop year. This is the company's first collaborative release following last year's merger of EarthOptics and Pattern Ag, two ag technology firms each founded in 2018. The Total Farm program combines the EarthOptics GroundOwlTM sensor suite, soil biological test results (DNA), a farmer's yield data, and satellite imagery to produce full-field soil fertility and crop planning recommendations that farmers can use to increase yield profitability and lower input costs.

Agronomic advisors and farmers who sign up for the Total Farm program receive a comprehensive data service, including a high-resolution nutrient map that shows automated variable-rate soil fertility prescriptions and soil biological risk assessments. The new platform keeps farmers informed about key in-season and long-term agronomic decisions across their entire farm, with the goal of improving their efficiency, productivity, and input optimization. A Total Farm subscription includes soil testing and analysis, crop protection recommendations, fertility prescriptions, and use of a first-of-its-kind crop planning tool, all at a flat rate of $4 per acre.

“Total Farm makes the highest-resolution agronomic data accessible and actionable to farmers at the whole-farm level,” said Dr. Lars Dyrud, EarthOptics CEO.“We integrate soil biology, soil fertility, and yield-based data into a single workflow that farmers and their trusted advisors can use to make informed decisions and eliminate much of the guesswork that goes into crop planning.”

Once farmers are enrolled in the Total Farm program, EarthOptics seamlessly handles everything for the customer from start to finish, including soil testing, laboratory analysis, and results reporting. The entire process is managed and carefully documented within the EarthOptics chain of custody, ensuring testing integrity along with fast, reliable results.

Farmers and their trusted advisors can export Total Farm recommendations in multiple file formats, including shapefiles, for use with farm machinery or prescription software. For example, Total Farm is compatible with and integrates with most popular ag data platforms, including Climate FieldView, MyJohnDeere, CNH, and Raven.

With more than 4.6 million acres being measured, EarthOptics continues expanding its reach through its vast dealer network of participating agronomists, seed dealers, ag retailers, and professional crop consultants.

“EarthOptics and PatternAg merged to join complementary technologies and data systems,” said Dyrud.“Our first collaboration is a platform that supports a new level of accurate agronomic decision-making while contributing to improved soil health and more targeted use of fertilizer and crop inputs. Total Farm is the beginning of many great new product offerings on the horizon that we are working to create and launch in coming months and years.”

Interested farmers can enroll in the Total Farm program and schedule soil sampling either before planting or after the harvest. Enrollment operates on a first-come, first-serve basis, with early signups prioritized for soil sampling, testing, and planning in the upcoming 2026 crop year. For more details, visit earthoptics.com .

