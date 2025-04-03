Digital Wealth Partners Launches Fund Enabling Income & Growth Strategies For XRP Holders
Digital Wealth Partners
“We're excited to launch these funds. This offers XRP holders a fresh way to interact with their assets,” said Matthew Snider, CIO at Digital Wealth Partners. "Our team has worked hard to create strategies. We balance potential returns with careful risk management. We look forward to helping our investors reach their financial goals."”
The Income Fund aims to provide regular income by investing in a mix of income-generating assets. The Growth Fund, on the other hand, seeks to grow capital with investments in growth-focused opportunities. Both funds are available exclusively to accredited and qualified investors.
“We are deeply grateful to our early partners and investors for their trust and support,” added Snider.“These funds aim to meet investor needs. They blend opportunity with institutional discipline and a risk-aware approach.””
About Digital Wealth Partners:
Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to providing investment solutions for digital asset holders. With a focus on risk management and client-centric strategies, Digital Wealth Partners manages the Income and Growth Funds. Visit for more information.
This communication release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investments in the Income and Growth Funds are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal. Offers are made solely pursuant to formal offering documents and only to accredited and qualified investors under applicable securities laws.
About Digital Wealth Partners
Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)
Press inquiries
Digital Wealth Partners
Max Avery
...
307-396-0295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment