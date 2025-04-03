Stobix Launches Privacy-First Crypto Platform With High-Yield Investments And Lightning-Fast Futures Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Take control with lightning-fast futures trading up to 100x leverage - designed for clarity, speed, and smarter risk management

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stobix, a next-generation crypto trading platform , today announces the official launch of its all-in-one solution designed for users seeking greater privacy, flexibility, and performance in digital asset trading. The platform blends a seamless onboarding experience with high-yield investment products, up to 100x leveraged futures, and intuitive tools - all built for clarity, speed, and smarter decision-making.





As demand grows for accessible, high-performance crypto platforms, Stobix delivers a user-centric alternative that lowers entry barriers while offering professional-grade features. With streamlined wallet-based onboarding via Wallet Connect, Google, Twitter, or Web3 options, users can start trading in seconds - no complicated verification processes, no friction.

“Stobix is built for users who want control - not complexity,” said a company spokesperson.“We're creating an environment where crypto trading is fast, intuitive, and private - without sacrificing power or performance.”

At the core of the platform is Stobix Futures, enabling lightning-fast crypto derivatives trading with up to 100x leverage. Backed by deep liquidity and smart risk management features, this offering caters to active traders who need real-time execution and responsive tools to navigate volatile markets confidently.

​​For those seeking consistent returns with less exposure, Dual Investment provides an easy-to-use, passive income product offering highly competitive APRs across major assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, and ADA. Whether users are holding long-term or hedging short-term, Stobix offers clear, structured ways to grow portfolios without active trading.

The Stobix Wallet supports over 100 digital assets and provides fast, secure access for deposits, withdrawals, and portfolio management. Its interface is built for simplicity - removing complexity while ensuring full control over funds.

As part of its product roadmap, Stobix is preparing to release Pulse AI, a proprietary trading signal suite designed to support more informed, timely trading decisions. Built to complement - not replace - user strategies, Pulse helps traders spot trends, gauge sentiment, and respond faster.

By integrating artificial intelligence into its trading suite, Stobix gives its users a competitive edge, allowing them to act quickly and intelligently-whether they're trading futures or making investment decisions.

To strengthen long-term engagement, the platform also features a crypto rewards system that incentivizes activity across the ecosystem - from asset holding to community participation and task completion.

Designed with a privacy-first philosophy, Stobix empowers users in both developed and emerging markets to access advanced financial tools without unnecessary data disclosure. The platform's global scalability and modular architecture make it a compelling option for traders and investors seeking a smarter, cleaner alternative to legacy exchanges.

Stobix is now live. Visit to explore the platform and experience the future of crypto trading - faster, simpler, and on your terms.

