YMX Logistics CEO Speaking On Panel At ACT Expo On The Electrification Of Yard Operations

HENDERSON, Nev., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMX Logistics , a national leader in integrated yard logistics , including gate management, spotting and shuttling services , trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions, announces that CEO Matt Yearling will participate on a panel at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, discussing the electrification of logistics.

Warehouse Sector: Logistics from Storage to Shipment will take place on Wednesday, April 30 , 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:15 PM in Room 157 – 159 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The panel of logistics experts will explore cutting-edge strategies and technologies to maximize the efficiency of distribution centers and manufacturing plants' operations.

Manufacturing and distribution facilities are under pressure to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Discover how technologies like yard trucks, forklifts, and pallet jacks lead the transition to alternative fuels in warehouse operations.

“With substantial reductions in fuel costs, maintenance expenses, and carbon emissions, EV yard trucks are emerging as a strategic necessity rather than a luxury,” says Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics.“For enterprise shippers looking to optimize yard operations without taking on the burden of fleet ownership, outsourcing to a specialized yard logistics provider that deploys EV yard trucks offers a scalable, cost-effective path to efficiency and sustainability.”

Matt Yearling is a strong advocate for electrifying yard operations and will be discussing the need for how yard operations must evolve. He will discuss how YMX has created a new gold standard for yard operations, delivering operational excellence through service excellence, electrification, technology enablement, and process optimization. YMX recently introduced YMS OS, a proprietary logistics framework designed to optimize YMX yard operations through technology-enabled insights and execution. YMX OS is redefining how enterprise yard operations can create value at the intersection of operations and technology.

Matt will also discuss whether enterprises should manage the transition to EV trucks in-house or outsource yard management to a yard logistics provider. Outsourcing yard operations to an integrated yard logistics provider that operates EV yard trucks can unlock immediate benefits like cost reduction, fuel savings, and lower maintenance costs.

ACT Expo is the largest conference and trade show highlighting the most advanced transportation technologies and renewable fuels available in the marketplace today. The show serves as the official annual meeting place for 12,000+ transportation leaders looking to gain insight and hands-on access to the fuels, technologies, and vehicles driving the future of transportation. ACT Expo features dozens of product debuts and significant announcements from leading OEMs and suppliers, unparalleled networking opportunities with the industry's most influential and progressive leaders, peer-to-peer learning for progressive fleet operators, and access to the most extensive assembly of advanced commercial vehicles anywhere.

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in sustainable and optimized integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable and high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors across North America. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com .

